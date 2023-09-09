Natasha Lyonne Just Gave the Dramatic Performance of Her Career in Toronto

Courtesy of Toronto Film Festival

There’s a special kind of thrill that comes when a perfect, yet somehow unexpected, combination of performers come together in a project. That’s the case in His Three Daughters, the new film from director Azazel Jacobs that just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne play the eponymous daughters in this often amusing, but emotionally wrenching story of sisters who have gathered in a New York City apartment where their dad is in a bedroom dying of cancer. Most of the movie is just these actresses, inside, hashing it out. It’s great.

His Three Daughters feels uniquely tailored to highlight what makes each of these women fantastic, and at the same time operates as what should be a turning point in their careers. For Coon, these days eating up the screen in corsets on HBO’s The Gilded Age, this is her first meaty (not Ghostbusters-related) film role since 2020’s underappreciated The Nest. Olsen hasn’t made a movie where she didn’t play the Avengers’ Wanda Maximoff since 2018, even though her turn as that character on Disney+’s WandaVision got her an Emmy nomination. And Lyonne has been triumphant on the small screen with Russian Doll and Poker Face, but this is arguably her best feature work since she was playing teenagers.

Read more at The Daily Beast.