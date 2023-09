NOAA

Hurricane Lee has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Saturday, but warned it may gain strengthen again in the next few days.

Lee is positioned hundreds of miles east of the Caribbean as of Saturday morning, according to the NHC.

The forecast has it that the hurricane, which is currently operating at wind speeds of of 115 mph, will restrengthen over the weekend—previously it was categorized as a Category 5 storm.

