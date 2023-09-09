Georgia police chief Brad Gober is put on paid leave after he was seen on camera body-slamming student to the ground

Police Chief Brad Gober allegedly threw a student to the ground after the student appeared to dodge another officer’s attempt to grab his arm.

He was handcuffed and escorted out of the camera’s view after being knocked to the ground.

Student’s father said he didn’t know his son spent the weekend in jail

A Georgia police chief who was filmed hitting a student has been placed on paid leave by the DeKalb County school district.

He was then handcuffed and escorted out of the camera’s view. The other officer is believed to have been a major.

Sources said Gober initially responded to a large fight near the front desk that was not on camera and warned the student not to intervene in the fight or he would be arrested.

The student’s father said: “The school hasn’t said anything about it. I didn’t even know he had been arrested’

The district said in a statement to ABC News: “The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is aware of a recent video circulating in the media regarding an incident involving DCSD Police Chief Brad Gober.

“Per standard operating procedure, Chief Gober has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This standard procedure ensures a complete and impartial assessment of the incident.

Chief Gober (left) and Dr. R. Stephen Green (right) stand to speak to delegates. Gober is currently on paid leave for his actions

The student’s father said WSB-TV: ‘The school hasn’t said anything about it. I didn’t even know he had been arrested.

His father said he learned from friends that his son had been taken to the DeKalb County jail. The student spent the weekend behind bars for obstructing and damaging school property.

“I spoke to him and he said he didn’t know why they did it. I just have to take a look… I have to see the boss. I need to see someone, said the father.

Police said in their statement that no further information about the investigation would be released to the public.