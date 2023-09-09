Helen Flanagan ‘swipes’ her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair in TikTok video about ‘seeing girls while dropping off her kids’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It’s been more than a year since the couple went their separate ways, but Helen Flanagan took a swipe at her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair earlier this week.

On TikTok, the 33-year-old star took a dig at her ex-footballer, 34, with a video suggesting he was seeing other women.

The ‘POV – When Your Babies Are About To Go To Their Dad’ clip saw the actress film herself lip-syncing to an audio clip from the film Norbit as she said: ‘Little Miss Skinny B***h will be there are?’

The video then cut to her youngest child Charlie, two, who she shares with Scott, as the audio continued: “Oh, you mean Miss Ling Ling?”

Helen then said, “Oh, you know damn well, I’m not talking about Miss Ling Ling. I’m talking about Miss Thing Thing from that picnic.”

Joking: Helen Flanagan, 33, took aim at her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair, 34, as she took a jab at her ex in a Tik Tok video earlier this week

Going their separate ways: Helen and Scott split in July last year after 13 years together and the star has made it clear they will not rekindle their romance

Helen and Scott split last July after 13 years together and the star has made it clear they will not rekindle their romance.

The pair also share daughters Matilda, seven, and Delilah, five, and it seems the sketch was just a bit of fun as the Coronation Street star added ‘Just jokes’.

Earlier this month, the mother-of-three confessed that Scott was “the best thing that ever happened to her” as she opened up about what it was like to start dating again as a single mother.

The star shared a three-part series on TikTok her relationship with Scott was “very special,” adding that it was just “meant to be.”

She said, “So I want to talk about dating as a single mom. Where do we start…

“I was with my ex… god, forever, since I was 19 until about 31, and yeah, he was just like mine.”

‘My ex had a lot of good qualities that I liked, I like it when guys are a bit crazy and Scott had a good sense of humour, he was very calm. If we ever had an argument, I was the spicy one and he was cold.”

Helen also shared what it was like when she first created a profile on a celebrity dating app.

Attitude! On TikTok, the star took a dig at her ex-footballer with a video suggesting he was seeing other women

‘POV – when your babies are about to go to their father’: the actress filmed herself lip-syncing to an audio clip from the film Norbit, as she said, with her youngest child Charlie, two

Laughs: It looks like the skit was just a bit of fun as the Coronation Street star added ‘Just jokes’

She said: “So we broke up in July and I didn’t start dating until April, nine months later.

“I’m on a dating app, but it’s like a celebrity dating app. It was just Valentine’s Day and I was on the train heading home from Paris when I was creating the profile.

‘It’s really strange when you start dating after you’ve been with someone for thirteen years and you’re completely out of touch.

“The last time I went on a date was when I was 19… I had no idea what I was doing.”

Helen revealed she met a ‘special’ man on the dating app, but they remained good friends.