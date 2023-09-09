Love Island’s Maura Higgins is embarking on a career as a comedy actress as she embarks on her first film in Ireland

<!–

Maura Higgins is about to launch a career as a comedic actress after landing her first major film role.

The former Love Island star, 32, has already started work on a film called The Spin in Belfast.

It comes after the reality personality finished work on the US version of Love Island, on which she acted as a supporting host.

A source said The sun: ‘Maura plays a character called Rose in The Spin. It is a British film that follows two friends who travel through Ireland in search of old music records.

‘The film is a comedy and Maura was a perfect fit for the role. She started working on The Spin in Belfast this weekend and made a big impression on the producers.

Big screen: Maura Higgins is about to launch a career as a comedic actress after landing her first major film role

‘Maura throws herself into new projects and is always eager to learn.

“The film could open a lot of new doors for Maura and it’s a very exciting time.”

It comes after Maura signed up with Christine Quinn’s publicist in a bid to boost her profile in the United States.

Maura is keen to land more work in the US after landing a role as social media host for Love Island USA and has turned to former Selling Sunset star Christine’s team to help her.

A source said The sun: ‘Maura continues to make waves as the digital host for Love Island USA and it is creating huge demand and work opportunities in the United States.

‘Maura would like to follow in Christine’s footsteps by conquering the fashion world and becoming a regular face on American TV.

‘Maura’s management from Britain was spotted meeting with US television executives and brands in Los Angeles earlier this year.

“Expanding Maura’s team is part of a carefully planned global strategy.”

Acting out: The former Love Island star has already started work on a film called The Spin in Belfast

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Love Island bosses are looking to shake things up with the new All Stars series.

The ITV dating show returns to the villa in Cape Town, South Africa this winter with a host of favorite islanders from previous series, and producers want to do everything they can to attract people.

An insider said The sun: ‘Love Island bosses want to make sure they get out of the ratings slump when All Stars winter arrives.

‘They are thinking of ways to give the show a real kick and ensure the format has a lasting impact on viewers.

“Right now it’s all an open discussion and there’s a lot of ideas being put forward.”

Signing: It comes after Maura signed up with Christine Quinn’s publicist (pictured) in a bid to boost her profile in the US

While the idea of ​​’old rivals’ clashing again, bosses are keen to embrace the chaos with ‘some new faces’.

The source added: ‘Of course there is potential for old rivals to take it to the screen and bring old love triangles back into play.

‘But some new faces could turn things around. Will old hands stick with who they’ve worked with before for maximum impact, or risk it all for someone they really like?

‘It would really test the argument that people are now just using Love Island for fame.’