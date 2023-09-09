Maggie Gyllenhaal and Priscilla Presley actress Cailee Spaeny look chic at Venice’s not-so-star-studded closing ceremony as Hollywood stars stay away amid SAG-AFTRA attacks

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Cailee Spaeny cut chic figures as they walked the not-so-star-studded red carpet for the closing ceremony of the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.

The 2023 Venice Film Festival was a much more subdued affair than in recent years, as much of Hollywood opted to stay away for fear of offending the SAG-AFTRA attacks.

The glitzy Italian event, which kicked off last month, usually sees some of Hollywood’s biggest stars grace the red carpet to promote their work.

And the effect of the strike was clear to see at the event’s usually star-studded closing ceremony, with The Lost Daughter star Maggie, 51, and Priscilla actress Cailee, 25, among the few notable attendees.

The ladies were all smiles as they posed for photos at the event, with Maggie looking elegant in a plunging black velvet top, worn with a matching blazer and trousers.

Maggie teamed her look with black loafers and chic gold earrings, and upped the glamor with an elegant makeup palette.

The star was also seen in supporting role with actor husband Peter Sarsgaard as they posed together on the red carpet.

Peter, 52, was later seen taking to the stage as he accepted the Best Actor award for his new film Memory.

The previous day, Peter and Maggie joined his co-star Jessica Chastain for the glitzy Memory premiere, but Jessica headed home before the weekend’s closing night gala.

Elsewhere, Cailee – who plays Priscilla Presley in the upcoming biographical drama film based on Priscilla’s memoir Elvis and Me – was stylish in a black cut-out dress.

The velvet number featured a gold spider brooch at the bust of the bra-style top, with Cailee accessorizing with a gold clutch and gold jewelry.

She was later seen on stage at the ceremony when she received the Volpi Cup (Coppa Volpi) Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

Since July 17, Hollywood has come to a standstill as members of the SAG-AFTRA union joined the Writers Guild Of America to strike over growing concerns over the use of artificial intelligence and streaming residue.

According to Variety, a select list of films premiering in Venice have received interim exemptions from SAG-AFTRA as they are independent productions not produced by AMPTP members.

The SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14 and is the latest in Hollywood’s ongoing labor disputes that have brought most film sets to a standstill.

The action has brought the industry to a virtual standstill, causing many film and TV productions to close, and is the first time in more than sixty years that both actors and writers have gone on strike.

The strike has been going on since early May.

Under strike rules, all Sag-aftra members will be unable to film any movies or TV series – meaning almost every show and movie currently in the works will be postponed indefinitely until the issue is resolved.

British Union Equity, Sag-aftra’s sister organization, said in a statement that it “fully supports” its American counterpart.

British actors including Brian Cox, Simon Pegg and Andy Serkis have supported the US strike here.