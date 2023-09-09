Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    This Portable Campfire Was the Best Part of My Vacation

    Have you ever found that product that seemed too good to be true and then it turned out better than you had hoped? That was me with this portable fire pit. I had seen it on Instagram and Tik Tok and was skeptical that it would even work, but let me tell you, dear reader, it’s pretty great.

    What immediately drew me to the Radiate Portable Campfire was, well, the fact that it was portable. Encased in a tin that’s reminiscent of the ubiquitous butter cookie tin that everyone’s mom/grandma kept, live a mixture of recycled pulp briquettes made from paper that’s surrounded by recycled soy wax. All you do is light the pulp and allow the flame to spread across the wax.

