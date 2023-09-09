How to watch Messi and Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC live stream from anywhere

Watch Lionel Messi continue his historic Inter Miami run against Sporting KC.

Logan Riely / Stringer

Inter Miami hasn’t lost a match since adding Lionel Messi to the roster midway through July. It’s won the Leagues Cup final, and the closest this once-troubled club has come to a loss in recent weeks was drawing a tie against Nashville last week. This team doesn’t seem keen on slowing down with the US Open Cup fast approaching, and there’s still a couple of months of regular season play to get through. To help you keep up with this historic mid-season turnaround, we’ll show you how to watch Messi and Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC live streams online, wherever you are in the world.

Luckily, Major League Soccer offers affordable access in many regions through a comprehensive streaming partnership with Apple TV Plus. Read on for all your watch options, including guidance on using VPNs to watch Messi’s MLS run in countries that don’t carry the MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC live stream quick links:

Access live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: Apple TV Plus w/ MLS Season Pass | FS1 via Sling Blue ($40 $20 for the first month) or Fubo (7-day Free Trial)UK: Apple TV Plus w/ MLS Season PassAustralia: Apple TV Plus w/ MLS Season PassArgentina: Apple TV Plus w/ MLS Season PassMore countries: Scroll down for a larger international listWhen: Today, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) BST / 1:30 a.m. (Sunday) CEST / 9:30 a.m. (Sunday) AEST.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC live stream in the US

The MLS Season Pass usually costs $14.99 per month or $79 per year for Apple TV Plus subscribers in the United States ($99 annually for non-subscribers), but Apple has dropped prices considerably for those interested in watching Messi’s electric run with Miami.

Existing Apple TV Plus subscribers can watch the rest of the 2023 MLS season for just $39 now. If you’d rather pay monthly, that price was slightly reduced to $12.99. Those interested in MLS alone can get the full Season Pass for $49 or $14.99 monthly. We’ve seen similar half-off offers in regions like the UK.

US residents also have FS1 to fall back on. If you don’t have a cable package that includes FS1, consider signing up for cheap TV streaming services like Sling Blue (the first month is $20 for new users). FuboTV also has FS1 as part of its base Pro plan, which costs $75 monthly, but a free 7-day trial is available.

How to watch Messi and Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC live streams from anywhere

Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass add-on is available in nearly every country Apple TV Plus is available in. Here are some countries where you’ll find Apple TV Plus’ MLS Season Pass. Prices vary from region to region but should be within reason and comparable to the US price mentioned above.

Americas: US, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and moreEurope: UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and moreAsia-Pacific: Australia, India, Phillippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and moreAfrica: Gambia, Niger, Botswana, Cape Verde, Ghana, Uganda, and moreMiddle East: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and more

There are some glaring exclusions: Turkey, Jamaica, Iceland, Albania, Romania, Russia, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Singapore, and China, to name a few, all don’t have access at this time.

If you happen to live in one of the few countries that don’t have MLS Season Pass or you can’t find those same half-off deals where you are, you can try signing up with a VPN. This tool lets you trick Apple TV Plus or other live TV streaming services into thinking you’re signing up from within a supported country. You may also need to provide an appropriate postal code and payment method for that country, so keep that in mind.

Don’t have a VPN? There’s a fantastic offer on the best VPN we’ve tested. Insiders have been using ExpressVPN for years for streaming and beefing up our online security. You can pick up Express VPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free. If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to know more about the app? We’ve got you covered with a detailed ExpressVPN review.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to a US location.Go to Apple TV Plus (MLS Season Pass) or Sling/Fubo (FS1).Sign up with a local zip/post code and payment method.Watch Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC.Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) BST / 1:30 a.m. (Sunday) CEST / 9:30 a.m. (Sunday) AEST.

Inter Miami’s upcoming schedule

Here’s a list of upcoming Inter Miami matches and their airtimes in the Eastern time zone. A couple of months’ worth of games remain in the 2023 MLS season, so it’s worth picking up the MLS pass from Apple to watch the rest of Messi’s first run in the league, given his form.

September 2023

September 9: Inter Miami vs. Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. ETSeptember 16: Atlanta vs. Inter Miami, 5:00 p.m. ETSeptember 20: Inter Miami vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. ETSeptember 24: Orlando vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. ETSeptember 27: Inter Miami vs. Houston (U.S. Open Cup Final, time TBD)September 30: Inter Miami vs. New York City, 7:30 p.m. ET

October 2023

October 4: Chicago vs. Inter Miami, 8:30 p.m. ETOctober 7: Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. ETOctober 21: Charlotte vs. Inter Miami, 6:00 p.m. ET

