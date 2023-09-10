Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Sorry for Offending Rape Victims

via Instagram

One day after it was reported that married couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters in support of their That 70’s Show co-star, convicted rapist Danny Masterson, Kutcher and Kunis posted a video on Saturday of themselves addressing, but not quite apologizing for, the uproar their letters caused.

This week, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women at his home in 2003.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher begins.

Read more at The Daily Beast.