Hurricane Lee update: East coast on edge with storm set to strengthen again to category four – bringing monster waves and lethal riptides as early as this weekend even if coastline is spared direct hit

Hurricane Lee is expected to increase to category four again, causing monster waves and deadly currents this weekend, even if the coastline is spared a direct hit.

Forecasters say the storm, once a Category 5 but downgraded to Category 3 on Saturday, continues to generate dangerous winds of 115 mph and gusts of 140, creating dangerous conditions as it charts a new path and gains momentum. strength.

Experts predict the storm will intensify over the next 24 to 48 hours as it reaches more favorable surroundings, allowing the storm to become a Category 4 storm that will hit Tuesday, The Weather Channel reported.

As of late Saturday afternoon, the storm was about 350 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest.

By Sunday and Monday, Lee is expected to bring rip currents and large waves to most of the East Coast and worsen throughout the week, CNN reported.

Forecasters also predict that Tropical Storm Margot could strengthen into another hurricane, but it is not expected to make landfall. The storm formed in the North Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach winds of more than 73 mph this weekend.

Hurricane Lee was a Category 5 storm with winds up to 160 mph

Radar showing the storm’s path

“Lee is moving west-northwest at nearly 12 mph and this movement is expected to continue through early next week with a significant decrease in forward speed beginning later today and Sunday,” the hurricane center reported.

Dangerous beach conditions are expected to develop around the western Atlantic through next week, the outlet reported.

The Weather Channel reported that the storm was tracking between Bermuda and North Carolina and parts of Maine. While another storm model showed Hurricane Lee’s path strengthening between Bermuda and the United States.

The hurricane center said it was still too early to determine whether the core of the storm would directly hit the U.S. mainland.

The Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Margot is currently 460 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands and moving west-northwest at a speed of 16 miles per hour.

Weather experts say Margot currently poses no threat to any land and is expected to remain above the ocean.

Hurricane Lee quickly strengthened into a monster Category 5 hurricane Thursday into Friday morning, holding the title of the strongest hurricane to hit the Atlantic during the 2023 season, AccuWeather said.

The weather station reported the hurricane was turning toward the northern Caribbean this weekend, before turning northward along the U.S. east coast next week.

As forecasters warn, the threat of impacts in New England increases and much of the East Coast will experience rough seas and dangerous waves.

Lee has already traveled more than 1,000 miles since its origin began over the west-central Atlantic early last week, AccuWeather reported.

This distance will likely be more than doubled by the start of next week.

This weekend, Hurricane Lee is expected to take a curved path around a large area of ​​high pressure over the central Atlantic that experts say will guide the mega storm north of the northern Caribbean islands .

The colossal storm will then move toward the northeastern Bahamas, western Bermuda, and eastern Southeastern United States in the first half of next week.

Stunning images have revealed the thunderous eye of Hurricane Lee as it heads toward the east coast, threatening to leave a trail of chaos in its wake after downgrading from a Category 1 to a Category 1 hurricane 5 during the night.

Hurricane Lee is pictured swirling over the Caribbean on Thursday – the first Category 5 storm of the season.

Forecasters have struggled to determine the exact path and strength of Hurricane Lee, leading to varying estimates of the extent of damage it could cause.

Hurricane Hunters posts a clip of Hurricane Lee on September 8, 2023. The caption read: “Here’s last night’s flight into the eye of Category 5.”

Hurricane Lee is roaring toward the East Coast and is expected to make landfall next week, after severe weather began hitting the region Friday evening.

The Air Force’s “Hurricane Hunters,” a weather reconnaissance squadron, showed incessant lightning illuminating the tornado in a breathtaking manner. social media post Friday.

Hurricane Lee has been swirling over the Atlantic Ocean for several days as it gains strength, but forecasters have struggled to pinpoint its path and it is not expected to make landfall until later this week next.

As the East Coast braced for impact, the cities of New York and Boston got a taste of the potential damage as the hurricane’s currents whipped up severe storms Friday evening.

The Big Apple was hit by thunder and lightning, as well as clouds that some residents found “scary,” while further down the Massachusetts coast, trees and power lines were downed by storms. violent winds.

Hurricane Lee was recorded as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday after forming near the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean.

Forecasters were quick to warn it had devastating potential, and shocking satellite projections on Thursday showed it gaining speed and power as it reached more than 160 mph.

Earlier in the day, the storm recorded speeds of around 80 mph and after crossing the Atlantic, waves reached more than 55 feet near the center, the National Hurricane Center found.

One reason for the escalation is the unusually warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean, which recorded nearly 86 degrees Fahrenheit as it passed, which meteorologists say is more like temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico than those of the Atlantic.

As of Friday evening, Lee remained far from the U.S. coast and was about 440 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving northwest at a speed of 13 mph, according to the New York Times.

As it spirals far southeast of its potential landfall, meteorologist and hurricane expert Michael Lowry warned that it has properties that could cause significant damage.

He said the (formerly Twitter) that “Lee is the southeasternmost Category 5 hurricane we have ever observed in the Atlantic since records began 172 years ago.”