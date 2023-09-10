Masterson’s Ex-Stepdad Says His Kids Lied to Help Actor

Photo by razer Harrison/Getty Images

A day after Danny Masterson learned that he had been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for forcibly raping two women, letters asking Judge Charlaine Olmedo for leniency on Masterson’s behalf became public.

Social media lit up with reactions to the letters written by Masterson’s former That ’70s Show cast members, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp, and Kurtwood Smith.

But Joe Reaiche, in Florida, was stunned by what he saw in the letters written by the actor’s younger siblings, Jordan and Alanna Masterson.

