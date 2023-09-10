Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    News

    Masterson’s Ex-Stepdad Says His Kids Lied to Help Actor

    By

    Sep 10, 2023 , ,
    Masterson’s Ex-Stepdad Says His Kids Lied to Help Actor

    Photo by razer Harrison/Getty Images

    A day after Danny Masterson learned that he had been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for forcibly raping two women, letters asking Judge Charlaine Olmedo for leniency on Masterson’s behalf became public.

    Social media lit up with reactions to the letters written by Masterson’s former That ’70s Show cast members, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp, and Kurtwood Smith.

    But Joe Reaiche, in Florida, was stunned by what he saw in the letters written by the actor’s younger siblings, Jordan and Alanna Masterson.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    World leaders offer solidarity after devastating Morocco earthquake

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Arizona hits new heat record after mercury hit 110F for FIFTY-FOUR days in a row

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Danny Masterson’s victim slams Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ ‘offensive and hurtful’ video in which they apologize for supporting the rapist, as viewers blast a stilted clip for being ‘lawyers’

    Sep 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    World leaders offer solidarity after devastating Morocco earthquake

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Arizona hits new heat record after mercury hit 110F for FIFTY-FOUR days in a row

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Danny Masterson’s victim slams Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ ‘offensive and hurtful’ video in which they apologize for supporting the rapist, as viewers blast a stilted clip for being ‘lawyers’

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    How Should ‘Great British Baking Show’ Replace Country Week?

    Sep 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy