Lizzie Cundy looks VERY busty in a sheer gold mesh dress for a charity ball

Lizzie Cundy made sure all eyes were on her at the Paul Stank Charity Fundraiser Gala at the Royal Garden Hotel on Saturday evening.

The TV personality, 55, put on a very busty display as she showed off her surgically enhanced assets in a sheer gold dress.

The star went all out and dazzled in a gold mesh dress with silver embroidered details.

Lizzie left little to the imagination in the floor-length garment as she teamed the dress with a pair of simple, matching heels.

The event marks the charity’s 10th anniversary gala and the stars looked to have an incredible evening as they were treated to performances from Nadine Coyle, Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton and Suggs from Madness.

Lizzie seemed in good spirits at the event as she posed for photos and shared the evening with her fans on Instagram.

The star shared a photo of her glamorous outfit and captioned the post: ‘Sparkles are on.. So much love in the room @paulstrankcharitabletrust #charity #night’.

Lizzie shared a selfie with fellow guests, former Strictly professional dancers Ola and James Jordan, as she talked about how fun it was to see them.

She also spoke to fellow journalist, GB News presenter Nana Akua as she shared a sweet selfie of the couple.

Love Island girls Danica Taylor and Antigoni Buxton also arrived at the event.

The blonde bombshell was also accompanied by her mother, British television presenter Tonia Buxton.

Friends Antigoni and Danica both went for all white numbers as the singer put on a leggy show in the long white dress that showed off her ample cleavage.

Meanwhile, Danica’s short dress showed off her long pins as she posed on the red carpet.

EastEnders stars Jake Wood, Scott Maslan and Millie Zero also attended the event together.

The two boys looked as thick as thieves as they made hilarious faces with their arms around each other.

Meanwhile, Millie cut a sophisticated figure in an off-the-shoulder black mini dress with ruffles.

The actress paired the dress with a pair of silver glitter heels and a small matching handbag.

TOWIE stars Courtney Green and Chloe Meadows attended together as the two smiled for photos.

Courtney went for a brown strapless one with a fluffy feathered hem, while Chloe chose a black ensemble with a hint of side boob.

Happy: Nadine Coyle arrived to perform at the gala