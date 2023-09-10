Aboriginal elder Aunty Cheryl Drayton to vote No in Indigenous Voice to Parliament

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An Indigenous elder tells her community to vote no on Indigenous Voice to Parliament because they “don’t trust government in any form.”

Kurnai elder Aunt Cheryl Drayton, who lives in the Gippsland region of southeast Victoria, said there was not enough detail on how the proposed body would help Indigenous people.

“While there is no certainty about how this is going to work, I don’t see how any normal person with a brain could vote for it,” said Aunty Cheryl, a long-time student support worker. indigenous. Age.

“It doesn’t tell them how people are going to be elected (on The Voice).

“The government invested a lot of money in this project and this money could have been used to develop the aspirations of the communities.”

Aunt Cheryl, 71, outlined her views in more detail during a conversation with Liberal MP Russell Broadbent, who represents the seat of Monash, in July.

Kurnai Elder Aunt Cheryl Drayton (pictured right) says the Voice will make no practical difference to Indigenous people.

“The bottom line about The Voice is that we have not authorized these people to act on our behalf,” she told Mr Broadbent.

“The reality is that an elite group of people think having us in the Constitution will be the right thing and have not explained how that will make a difference to the grassroots.

“The Voice will make no difference. There will be no collaboration between people at the base, it will be a top-down measure.

“It will dismantle a lot of the goodwill that has been happening at the local level.”

She added that many Aboriginal people were not registered to vote and would therefore even be excluded from the referendum.

Some 40,000 Indigenous Australians are expected to miss the referendum.

Aunt Cheryl said a better approach would be to look at how funds are used for Indigenous outcomes and focus them on actions at the local level.

“We need to look at the amount of money that has been spent across all Indigenous regions because there is no results,” she said.

“The data still tells us that we have higher incarceration rates, we have poor health outcomes, our children are not learning literacy or numeracy, and the situation is not getting better not.”

Mr Broadbent said Aunt Cheryl’s views had changed his mind about Voice, which he had previously said he strongly supported.

He had told some of his colleagues in Canberra that the most senior elder in his area was opposed, but some of them were not very interested in hearing that.

The Albanian government and other Voice advocates often cite a YouGov poll that shows 83 percent of natives support Voice.

Aunty Cheryl’s comments echo those across the continent, with elders in Far North Queensland expressing concerns about the Voice last month.

Dr Fiona Wirrer-George, traditional owner of Napranum, south of Weipa, believes the Voice’s narrative needs to be restructured to appeal to isolated communities.

“A different kind of narrative is preoccupying the Western Cape mafia mentality,” she told the Cairns Post.

“I don’t think (the Voice) is at the forefront. It should be.’

Many other community leaders in Cape York remain unconvinced by The Voice.

‘Why would I care? The Voice will make no difference,” demanded a prominent community leader.

Residents shared similar sentiments when opposing Voice.

“People just kind of disconnected,” one child services worker said.

Another added: “Most of my clients are more worried about surviving on a daily basis. »

Others doubt Voice will achieve its goal of closing the gap between Indigenous people living in regional, rural and remote areas and white Australians.

Mr Pearson insists that the imperatives of Closing the Gap would be addressed by The Voice.

Federal Liberal MP for Monash Russell Broadbent says Auny Cheryl’s views on The Voice have changed his mind

“That’s the message of The Voice: By having a voice, we will be responsible for closing the gap,” he said.

“This is a crucial insight for those interested in Indigenous politics at the highest levels and at the grassroots level in demanding the right to self-determination. We demand the right to take responsibility.

A referendum on October 14 will decide whether the Voice becomes constitutional recognition of Australia’s first inhabitants.