Danny Masterson’s victim slams Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ ‘offensive and hurtful’ video in which they apologize for supporting the rapist, as viewers blast a stilted clip for being ‘lawyers’

A woman convicted of rape by Danny Masterson has criticized Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ “offensive and hurtful” apology video.

The couple responded Saturday to responses to letters to the judge in the case of convicted rapist Danny Masterson, sparking even more anger, including from Jane Doe #1, aka Jen B.

Journalist Yashar Ali shared on X the woman’s reaction to the Hollywood couple’s clip.

He wrote, “Jane Doe #1 aka Jen B, one of the women Danny Masterson was convicted of raping, just texted me her response to the Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis video.”

The message from her read: ‘This video was incredibly offensive and hurtful. I hope they learn radical responsibility and the importance of self-education so they learn when to keep their privilege in check – especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as for Mila, all I can think about is ‘Times Up.’

Critics were quick to slam X, formerly known as Twitterto let go of their upset over the “lawyer” apology.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison earlier this week after a jury found him guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s.

They posted the video after it was revealed that he and his wife had vouched for their former That 70s Show co-star and friend, 47.

Ashton, 45, began the short video: “We are aware of the pain caused by the character letters we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson.

“We support victims,” Mila (40) added. “We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

Ashton continued: “A few months ago Danny’s family contacted us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person we had known for 25 years so that the judge could take that fully into account in relation to sentencing. ‘

Mila continued, “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the legal system or the validity of the jury’s verdict.”

‘They were intended to be read by the judge. And not to undermine the victims’ testimonies or retraumatize them in any way.

‘We would never want to do that. And we are sorry if that occurred,” Ashton emphasized.

“Our hearts go out to anyone who has ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape,” Mila said in closing their statement.

Comments on the post have been disabled.

Ali reposted the video, saying, “It’s important to note that the letters weren’t just character letters you would write for a friend. The letters, which contained a lot of Scientological language, were intended to undermine the victims drugged by Danny.’

Since the actors’ letters were released, fans have reacted with outrage online.

A former supporter wrote on a recent Instagram post from Kutcher, “I’m not a fan of cancel culture, but I’ll make an exception for you two.”

Someone else added: ‘Hard fuck, pass you two. How the mighty have fallen.”

The couple supported their former That 70s Show castmate by submitting individual submissions to the court, despite him having already been convicted of raping two women.

In the letters obtained by DailyMail.com, both Kunis and Kutcher — who is credited as co-founder and board chairman of a nonprofit that claims to help combat child sex exploitation — spoke highly of Masterson, claiming that he “always treated people with decency, equality and generosity.’

In his letter to the judge, Kutcher wrote, “He is an extremely honest and intentional human being.

“I don’t remember him ever lying to me during our 25-year relationship. He taught me to be direct and to tackle problems in life and relationships head on, solve them and move forward.”