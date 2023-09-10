Arizona hits new heat record after mercury hit 110F for FIFTY-FOUR days in a row

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Arizona city hit a new heat record after the mercury reached a balmy 110F for 54 consecutive days.

The sweltering summer of 2023 brought a historic heat wave stretching from Texas through New Mexico and Arizona to the California desert.

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Salerno said the heat streak could be as long as 55 days.

“We still have one day left,” he said.

An extreme heat warning remained in effect in the scorching Sonoran Desert city, with temperatures forecast at 111 F on Sunday and 106 F on Monday.

Arizona hit a new heat record with temperatures reaching 110F for 54 straight days, which saw tires melting, residents rushing to extreme measures to stay cooled and

Videos posted to TikTok show the extent of the scorching heat as one person filmed themselves cooking an egg in the summer heat.

A heat map of the area taken on September 9

A scorching heat wave that continues to ravage much of the United States is so hot that even Arizona’s iconic cacti are dying.

Salerno said Phoenix has experienced the three warmest months since record keeping began in 1895, including the hottest July and the second warmest August.

The average daily temperature of 97 F in June, July and August surpassed the previous record of 96.7 F set three years ago.

The average daily temperature was 102.7 F in July, Salerno said, and the daily average in August was 98.8 F.

In July, Phoenix also set a record with a streak of 31 consecutive days of temperatures at or above 110 F. The previous record of 18 consecutive days was set in 1974.

Globally, last month was the hottest August on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

It is also the second warmest month measured, behind only July 2023. Scientists attribute human-caused climate change to an additional surge of natural El Nino, which is a temporary warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that alters the weather around the world.

As of Saturday, Phoenix recorded 104 days this year with temperatures above 100 F, Salerno said. This matches the average of 111 triple-digit days each year between 1991 and 2020.

Pictured: Dozens of people cool off in the waters of Oak Creek to escape the extreme heat in Sedona, Arizona, at Slide Rock State Park.

The sun silhouettes the air traffic control tower at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and Arizona’s most populous county, also appears headed for an annual record for heat-related deaths.

County public health officials have confirmed 194 heat-related deaths this year as of September 2. An additional 351 cases are under investigation.

Maricopa County has confirmed 425 heat-related deaths in 2022.

A video posted to social media shows an Arizona resident resorting to desperate measures to stay cool.

Footage shows Heidi Lavon being sprayed by a high-powered hose while exposed to hot temperatures.

Donning a red bikini, Nelly’s hit song It’s Getting Hot played over the clip to illustrate the hotness.

“Why is everyone so rushed about the weather here? » said TikTok user Heidi Lavon.

Last month, 50 Cent postponed his show in Phoenix, Arizona, after learning that “dangerous” temperatures would plague the area.

The 48-year-old rapper announced that his Aug. 28 show was pushed back after an excessive heat warning went into effect and predicted a high of 116 degrees.

“Due to extreme heat, tomorrow’s show in Phoenix, Arizona, is postponed. For anyone seeking a refund, please go to the point of purchase for instructions.

“I’ll be back in Arizona soon!” 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone (shrug emoji). #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour’, he captioned the message.

In Phoenix, residents used a car dashboard to bake cookies in extreme conditions.

Earth experienced the hottest summer on record in the Northern Hemisphere, with a record-breaking August and a season of brutal, deadly temperatures, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Last month was not only the hottest August ever recorded by scientists with modern equipment, but it was also the second hottest month measured, behind only July 2023, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. WMO and the European climate service Copernicus.

August was about 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than pre-industrial averages. That’s the threshold the world is trying not to cross, even though scientists are more concerned about temperatures rising over decades, not just a slight rise over one month.

The world’s oceans – more than 70 percent of Earth’s surface – were the hottest on record, near 69.8 F, and reached high temperatures for three months in a row, the WMO and Copernicus said .

“The dog days of summer don’t just bark, they bite,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

“Climate degradation has begun. »

Fire EMT personnel assist a man who collapsed during a 27-day heat wave with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from high temperatures in Phoenix on Monday

So far, 2023 is the second hottest year on record, behind 2016, according to Copernicus.

Scientists attribute human-caused global warming, due to the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, to an additional surge of natural El Nino, which is a temporary warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that alters weather around the world. Usually, an El Nino, which began earlier this year, adds additional heat to global temperatures, but more so in its second year.

Climatologist Andrew Weaver said the figures announced by the WMO and Copernicus are not a surprise, lamenting the fact that governments do not seem to be taking the issue of global warming seriously enough. He expressed concern that the public would simply forget about the problem when temperatures drop again.

“It’s time for world leaders to start telling the truth,” said Weaver, a professor at the School of Earth and Ocean Sciences at the University of Victoria in Canada.

“We will not limit warming to 1.5°C; we will not limit warming to 2.0°C. It’s now all hands on deck to prevent global warming of 3.0°C – a level of warming that will wreak havoc around the world.