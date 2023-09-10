Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    News

    A Fugitive Cult’s Dream Life in Fiji Threatens to Fall Apart

    By

    Sep 10, 2023 , , , ,
    A Fugitive Cult’s Dream Life in Fiji Threatens to Fall Apart

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/YouTube/Getty

    SEOUL—Authorities in Fiji have smashed a South Korean cult that threatened to take over the South Pacific nation’s economy, arresting four of its leaders and sending two of them back to Korea.

    The crackdown on the Grace Road Church shocked its 400 Korean and foreign adherents, who had moved to Fiji after being warned of an apocalypse about to annihilate South Korea. They submitted to regular thrashings, some of them caught on camera, in what their founder, a middle-aged woman named Shin Ok-su, claimed were needed to knock the devil out of them.

    Shin was expelled back to Korea, arrested for child abuse, assault and false imprisonment, and sentenced to six years in prison in 2019, but the church survived until Fijian authorities this week rounded up church members in a drive to stamp out the influence of a cult that’s been madly buying up Fijian companies and property. The church, founded in South Korea in 2002, decided in 2014 that Fiji, an archipelago with a population of slightly less than one million, was “the center of the world.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Footy superstar Valentine Holmes is investigated by the NRL over photo appearing to show him holding a bag of white powder

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Putin’s top doctor who ‘has inside knowledge of despot’s medical secrets’ is arrested by FSB after he was caught ‘trying to escape Russia via Belarus’

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    When Pop Stars Take Over the Classroom

    Sep 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Footy superstar Valentine Holmes is investigated by the NRL over photo appearing to show him holding a bag of white powder

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Putin’s top doctor who ‘has inside knowledge of despot’s medical secrets’ is arrested by FSB after he was caught ‘trying to escape Russia via Belarus’

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    When Pop Stars Take Over the Classroom

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    A Fugitive Cult’s Dream Life in Fiji Threatens to Fall Apart

    Sep 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy