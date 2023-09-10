Putin’s top doctor who ‘has inside knowledge of despot’s medical secrets’ is arrested by FSB after he was caught ‘trying to escape Russia via Belarus’

Viktor Trukhin was fired amid “fraud” allegations and disappeared six days ago

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Putin’s top doctor, suspected of having inside knowledge of the despot’s medical secrets, was arrested by the FSB after being caught “attempting to flee the country.”

Russia’s vaccine and serum chief Viktor Trukhin, 59, disappeared six days ago and was simultaneously fired from his top job at a leading state institute amid allegations of ‘fraud’ after his family reported him missing.

He would have privileged knowledge of the latest Russian research and developments in the field of vaccines, serums and “bacterial preparations”.

Trukhin was arrested by the counterintelligence service of Vladimir Putin’s FSB who was trying to escape abroad via Belarus, the Telegram channel Cheka-OGPU reported.

He was the director of the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums for a long time.

Russia’s vaccine and serum chief Viktor Trukhin, 59, disappeared six days ago and was simultaneously fired from his top job at a leading state institute amid allegations of ‘fraud’ after his family reported him missing.

The FSB apparently knew that the director was planning to travel abroad, the Telegram channel Cheka-OGPU reported (File photo).

“He attempted to leave the Russian Federation for Belarus and was detained by Russian FSB agents, who apparently knew that the director… was planning to travel abroad,” the channel added.

A criminal case was opened against him when “it became clear that Trukhin intended to leave the Russian Federation and could tell a lot of interesting things about Russian vaccines and serums,” the channel said.

He was found to be in possession of a Nicaraguan passport, according to the report.

The suddenly opened case against him relates to an alleged payment of £4.75 million to a South American biotechnology institute, according to the channel.

The Fontanka newspaper said he was being held in a remand center on a lesser charge of embezzling around £5,000.

His institute is at the forefront of drugs to fight coronavirus, hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases, and plays a leading role in exporting Russian vaccines, but it has other mysterious contracts.

The biggest client was a company owned by Putin’s close friend Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB colleague and billionaire head of ROSTEC, a state-owned high-tech defense conglomerate.

Trukhin (pictured right) is said to have insider knowledge of the latest Russian research and developments in the field of vaccines, serums and “bacterial preparations”.

Trukhin’s daughter saw him in Moscow on September 3 but was not seen again afterward, according to reports

The institute headed by Trukhin is part of the FMBA, a Russian state body responsible for ensuring the country’s radiological, chemical and biological security and leading health protection.

Trukhin’s daughter saw him in Moscow on September 3, but he was not seen again after that, according to reports.

He wrote a farewell letter to the staff of his “unique” institute, announcing his departure and saying: “This decision was unfortunately not mine.

His WhatsApp and Telegram apps were briefly opened on September 5, but he was not in contact, according to reports.

After his disappearance, he was fired by the Federal Agency for Medical Biology (FMBA) for alleged large-scale fraud.