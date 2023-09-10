Footy superstar Valentine Holmes is investigated by the NRL over photo appearing to show him holding a bag of white powder

The photo appeared on social media before being deleted

Appears to show a star biting a bag, holding a drink

The NRL has been informed

A photo showing one of the NRL’s biggest stars holding a small bag of white powder between his teeth is being examined by the game’s integrity unit.

The photo of high-profile representative player Valentine Holmes reportedly appeared on his social media account before being deleted.

It is now widely shared online and shows the North Queensland Cowblys star biting the bag while holding a can of drink.

The contents of the bag remain a mystery and it is unclear whether it contained an illicit substance or when the photo was taken.

The NRL’s integrity unit is investigating the matter and the Cowboys are also looking into the situation.

Holmes (pictured playing for Queensland in this year’s State of Origin series) is also under investigation by the North Queensland Cowboys in addition to the NRL.

The game also experienced a white powder scandal in September 2021, when Storm star Cameron Munster was recorded holding a bag containing a mysterious white substance (pictured).

A guide to possible actions regarding the photo can be found in the case of Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster, who was photographed holding a bag containing white powder in a scandal that emerged in September 2021.

Munster and his former teammate Brandon Smith have been questioned by the integrity unit over leaked mobile phone footage showing them in a hotel room with a mystery substance on the coffee table.

The five-eighth was also featured in a second clip showing him dancing shirtless on a table while holding what appears to be a small bag containing white powder.

It was reported that the footage was taken shortly after the Storm were knocked out of the finals series by Penrith.

Munster was fined $30,000 by the NRL and given a suspended $100,000 fine by his club, as well as being dropped from the team’s management group.

Holmes’ final game of the season came last Saturday when his Cowboys were knocked out of the finals in their 44-12 defeat to Penrith.

He played for Queensland in their State of Origin series win over NSW this year and broke the Cowboys’ scoring record by scoring 30 points from two tries and 11 goals in the 74-0 win over the Wests Tigers in the 18th round.