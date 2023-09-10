Neo Nazis attempting to infiltrate Australian Defence Force

Extremists attempt to join Australian Defense Force

MPs want military training to boost skills

Defense has strengthened its recruitment control process

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Neo-Nazis are among the extremists who attempt to join the Australian Defense Force or recruit active members to their cause.

The ADF, with The Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) has identified individuals exhibiting “ideologically motivated extremism” within its ranks.

Many have attempted to join the military while others have attempted to infiltrate through other means and train members already serving their country.

Defense sources explained that the extremists hope to acquire military training to enhance their skills “capabilities”, the Sun Herald reported.

It is unclear why they have increased their skills, but the overall plot to infiltrate the defense forces is to promote a destabilizing agenda.

Defense confirmed it was working closely with ASIO to identify counter-threats posed to Australia’s security.

The Defense Force, along with the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO), has identified individuals with “ideologically motivated extremism” who attempted to join or were trained while in their military ranks (Image d ‘a sailor in the Royal Australian Navy)

Defense Force sources explained the plot is designed so members can receive military training to boost their skills “capabilities” (General view of the SAS barracks in Swanbourne, Western Australia)

“There is no place for illegal or inappropriate association with groups or organizations that advocate extremist ideology, extremist views or criminal activity within the Australian Defense Force,” Defense said in a statement. .

“Defense works closely with law enforcement and intelligence agencies to identify and counter threats to Defense and Defense personnel involving ideologically motivated extremism.”

Defense has not identified the number of people with extremist views who are trying to join the military, nor has it shared the number of people in its ranks who are no longer fit for service under extremist ideological parameters.

However, the ADF has strengthened its recruitment screening processes, which include sharing intelligence with ASIO to ensure their tests meet appropriate standards.

“Defence investigates and takes action when personnel are identified as potentially involved in illegal or inappropriate activities,” Defense said.

“This may include referring investigations to law enforcement and national security agencies.”

At least half of ASIO’s priority files onshore are linked to the far-right nationalist threat, according to parliamentary hearings.

The other half of the Homeland Security Agency’s priority files on land concern religiously motivated extremism and terrorism.

Some former ADF members are using social media to promote extreme conspiracies and encourage Australians to fight against state-sanctioned public injustices.

A former army officer claimed in a video shared online that state biometrics were designed to enslave the public and expose “patriots” who tell the truth.

Suspected members of a far-right neo-Nazi group seen in Halls Gap (pictured)

Pictured are a group of “neo-Nazi skinheads” singing Waltzing Matilda, performing the Nazi salute and getting drunk shouting “white power” in a national park in Victoria

In another video on the same platform, another former infantryman said there was a government conspiracy around mRNA vaccines for May 2024.

He also claimed that the government was behind a secret genetic manipulation program, created by an army of AI-controlled “super soldiers” – like those in the science-action film franchise – Hollywood fiction Universal Soldier.

Extremism in Australia is linked to conspiracies around the Covid pandemic, right-wing nationalists, supremacists and the anti-authority sovereign citizens group.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Australian Defense Force for comment.