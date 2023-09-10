Stella Grace Bright, 16, daughter of millionaire Lowes exec dies after crashing her PORSCHE at 3:20am ‘while speeding’ close to family’s $2.6M mansion by Trump golf course

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The daughter of a millionaire Lowes executive died early Saturday after plowing her Porsche supercar into a tree — allegedly while speeding.

Stella Grace Bright, 16, was driving her 2014 Porsche 911 near Lake Norman, North Carolina, when she left the road and crashed into a rocky landscaping wall, killing the teen and hospitalized two other people in his car.

One of the two passengers was in the rear of the Porsche, even though it is a two-seater and is not supposed to accommodate rear passengers. Bright, who has a twin sister called Livi, and the other front passenger were both wearing seat belts.

The person in the back wasn’t wearing one. The identities of the injured victims have also not been released and no updates on their conditions have been shared.

The tragedy occurred around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, less than two miles from his family’s lavish $2.6 million lakefront home.

Heartbreaking tributes have poured in after the 16-year-old’s death, with her grief-stricken twin mourning the loss of his “other half”.

“I don’t know how I will live another day without you, you are everything to me and you still do. You didn’t deserve to leave so soon, you really didn’t, she said. “I won’t stop thinking about you and I know you want me to be happy so I’ll try to be happy just for you.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Stella Grace Bright after her tragic death following a late-night car crash near Lake Norman, North Carolina.

Authorities determined Bright had been speeding when she crashed her Porsche supercar into a tree and rock landscaping wall, killing the teen and hospitalizing two other people.

The 16-year-old was driving her 2014 Porshe 911 sports car when the tragedy occurred around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (stock photo)

In a press release following the collision, Christopher Casey, a member of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, declined to specify the speed the teen reached before the crash, but determined that it was the contributing factor. to the accident.

It is unclear whether the supercar – which has a top speed of 310km/h – was owned directly by Bright, or if it had been insured on a car owned by his parents Teresa and Chris. Local media, including Charlotte Observer described the car as his.

While investigations were underway to determine the cause of this tragic accident, police closed the scene for more than three hours.

The collision occurred in the Mansfield Loop area, about five miles from Donald Trump’s Trump National Charlotte golf course.

Casey did not say what Bright and her two friends were doing before the accident, with the teenager succumbing to her injuries less than two miles from her luxury family home on Lake Norman.

The quaint lakefront home features a private pier, saltwater pool, and lavish spa.

His father, Chris Bright, is vice president of in-market and last-mile delivery at Lowe’s, the second-largest home improvement retailer in America.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined the company three years ago and previously worked as vice president of supply chains at Nordstrom.

Stella’s mother Teresa owns a gift-making business and regularly posts photos of her daughters and their beautiful home online. The family is originally from the Pacific Northwest.

The accident happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, less than two miles from the Bright family’s lavish $2.6 million lakefront home on Lake Norman.

The teen’s father, Chris Bright, is an executive at Lowe’s and previously worked as a vice president at Nordstrom.

Bright’s distressed friends described her as a fun, gregarious teenager who “lit up the room.” She is pictured with a friend and her twin sister Livi.

The teen’s friend Jocelyn Carroll (right) said Bright “always knew how to make anyone smile.”

Bright is pictured trying on a hat. She was killed after crashing her Porsche in the early hours of Saturday.

Following news of the 16-year-old’s death, heartbroken friends and family shared poignant memories of the teenager, describing her as a kind and warm person who “lit up the room”.

Her best friend, Jocelyn Carroll, took to Instagram to share memories of the teen, saying: “Rest in peace, my best friend in the entire universe.

“I can’t even begin to describe in words how grateful I am to have met you and been a part of your life. You are so amazing and caring and kind and talented and you had such a beautiful soul.

“You always know how to make someone smile…you were the best sister I ever had and I miss you so much. I’m so sorry I never got to say goodbye.

Another friend, Nikki Degroot, said she had known the teenager for two years and would miss her “sweet laugh” and “hilarious sense of humour”.

“There are absolutely no words to describe how much you were loved and how we will miss you so much,” she continued in the post alongside photos of a smiling Bright with her pals .

“You lit up every room you entered and I loved every minute I spent with you.”

Many of the teenager’s friends took to social media to share poignant memories with her.

Bright’s sad friends said they ‘loved every minute’ spent with her

Bright’s multimillion-dollar lakefront home features a private pier, saltwater pool and lavish spa.

Those who knew Bright added that she was an outgoing and gregarious 16-year-old, as her friend Ryleigh Ackermann said the outgoing teenager always knew how to “make people smile in an awkward situation.”

“Words can’t even describe how much my heart aches for you and everyone else involved,” she said in a social media post.

“I wish we could have had the rest of our high school experience together. I would do anything to get another hug from you.

“You were a beautiful, intelligent, caring and bubbly girl. I know you will always be up there watching over us all…you were the sweetest soul and you were gone too soon.