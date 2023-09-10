TIFF According to: Michael Heimler of Black Bear

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Black Bear partner Michael Heimler, the indie outfit’s head of production and operations, has a busy fall festival circuit, hosting executive-produced Netflix awards plays NyadSonys Stupid money, and sales title Sing sing.

Prior to those premieres, Heimler shared with THR what he seeks out (sports bars for the Jets season opener) and what he actively avoids (Taylor Swift fans) when he’s on site for TIFF.

My ‘Canadians are so nice’ moment…

The TIFF crowd is the best in the world and standing ovations are the norm.

The only place I must visit when in Toronto is…

any sports bar on the Sunday or Monday night of TIFF, surrounded by the same group of current and ex-New Yorkers for the past decade, plus, sadly, watching the Jets lose their first game of the year.

The place I avoid during the festival is…

a rush line to participate in a screening

My favorite Canadian director/talent is (and why)…

My favorite Canadian talent is the amazing team at Elevation Pictures, who run the best distribution shop in town.

The most Canadian thing about Toronto is…

great audience response even to not so great films.

The only thing I don’t travel with (other than my phone) is….

portable phone charger and airpods.

Biggest Star Encounter in Toronto…

a tough battle between Rob Ford in 2013 and Taylor Swift who closed King Street last year.

Ryan Gosling or Ryan Reynolds?

No comment. Both are great.

In Toronto you should always…

Normally I’d say go eat at the somewhat hidden Chinese restaurant in the Doubletree, but now that I’ve heard it just closed, I have to start a new tradition.

In Toronto you would never…

try crossing King Street at the same time as Taylor Swift