Elon Musk reveals third child with Grimes named Tau Techno Mechanicus – the billionaire’s 11th – after she begged ‘let me see my son’

Elon Musk has revealed he has a third child with singer Grimes, days after she accused him of stopping her from seeing their children.

In an article on X on Saturday evening, Musk confirmed that the son’s name is Tau Techno Mechanicus, or Tau for short, after a book review in the New York Times first revealed the existence of the child.

Musk, 52, already shared two children with the 35-year-old singer: three-year-old son X Æ A-12, who goes by “X,” and one-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl. affectionately nicknamed “Y”.

Tau’s age has not been disclosed. The revelation came shortly after Grimes pleaded with Musk, writing “let me see my son” in a now-deleted social media post – but it’s now unclear whether she was referring to Tau or their eldest son

The Greek letter Tau, which is similar in style to the letter “T”, is derived from the Phoenician letter taw, which is written like the modern letter “X”, an apparent obsession of Musk’s. He has changed Twitter’s name to X since purchasing the social media platform last year.

Musk dated Claire Boucher, who goes by Grimes, for about three years and the couple semi-split in March 2022, although they said at the time that they remained on good terms.

The billionaire had a total of 11 children, including his first born with ex-wife Justine Wilson, who tragically died at a young age from sudden infant death syndrome.

Musk welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, head of Neuralink, in November 2021, just weeks before Musk and Grimes had their second child via surrogate.

On Thursday, Grimes suggested in a since-deleted tweet that there was conflict between her and Zilis and that Musk wasn’t allowing her to see her own son.

According to screenshots of the tweet — beneath a photo of Musk and the two children he shares with Zilis — Grimes wrote a message intended for Musk biographer Walter Isaacson.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or please answer my lawyer,” she wrote.

“I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until now, despite the situation which is completely tearing my family apart.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but it was written under a new image of Musk and the twins he had with Zilis.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes in 2018

Musk’s complicated personal life has involved three marriages and three divorces, two of each with the same woman, and seven children from two long-term romances as well as the twins with Zilis whom they conceived through in vitro fertilization.

Elon began dating Grimes in April 2018, and the quirky couple made headlines when they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala the following month.

Amid a series of breakups and reconnections, the couple welcomed their first son “X AE A-XII” in May 2020.

Their second child Exa Dark Sideræl, who is named Y, was born via surrogate in December 2021.

Musk had his other children with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.

He married Justine Wilson in 2000. Their first son, Nevada, died tragically at 10 weeks old in 2002, before the couple welcomed twins Griffin and Xavier in 2004.

Xavier – now 19 years old – has since become a woman. Her name is Vivian and she has ditched her father’s famous last name – after telling the court she “no longer wishes to be related” to him “in any way”.

Zilis, born in Ontario, Canada, met Musk through OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research and deployment nonprofit that Musk co-founded in 2015, Insider reported.

In 2015, Zilis was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the venture capital category and in 2017, she joined Neuralink, Musk’s brain chip company, as director of operations and special projects, according to her profile LinkedIn.

Musk and Zilis filed a motion in April last year to change the twins’ names to “carry their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name in their middle name,” according to court documents .

The photo of Musk, Zilis and the twins – posted by Musk biographer Walter Isaacson – was taken at Zilis’ home in Austin, Texas, according to an excerpt from the biography published in Time.