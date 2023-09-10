Famed psychic John Edward says he ‘welcomes skepticism’ about his abilities, on one condition – after decades of being accused of being a fraud

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Famed psychic John Edward has delivered a powerful message to his non-believers as he prepares to bring his controversial Crossing Over show to Australia later this year.

Speak with The Daily Telegraph On Sunday, the 53-year-old medium said he has no problem with people questioning his abilities — as they have done for decades — but only if they are willing to open their minds.

‘I think we’re living in a time on the planet where people’s critical thinking skills really need to be sharpened and addressed, because of whatever’s happening in AI or just social media – so I think it’s really important that people going, ‘Hey, wait, I’m not sure, let me see what kind of validation there is,’” he said.

“So I welcome it (skepticism) – it’s important – as long as we can have a conversation about it.

“But if someone pushes a little too much, then I have to push back, and I have to say, ‘Wow, you can’t define me, you don’t know me.’

Famed psychic John Edward, 53, (pictured) has delivered a powerful message to his non-believers as he prepares to bring his controversial Crossing Over show to Australia later this year

The New York native also said in his interview that he can’t wait to return to Australia as he has always loved the “energy” of the country.

He praised the country’s strong sense of community and said Australians always make him feel welcome when he visits

Edward shot to fame in 2001 with his controversial Crossing Over programme, in which he claimed to speak to the deceased relatives of audience members.

His supposed paranormal abilities have been dismissed by many, with critics claiming the reality star is merely practicing a form of cold reading.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph on Sunday, the 53-year-old medium said he has no problem with people questioning his abilities, but only if they are willing to open their minds.

Edward said there is a strong sense of community among Australians and he always feels welcome when he visits. Pictured: Edward on the Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2020

He has been married to Sandra McGee since 1995 and the couple have two children: son Justin, 20, and daughter Olivia, 16.

In 2017 Edward said news.com.au that he never intended to become a celebrity and that this simply happened as a result of his psychic abilities.

“I never woke up and decided, ‘I’m going to be a world-famous medium,’” John said.

“And I never wanted to be on TV, it was an opportunity that came as a byproduct of my job.”

Edward kicks off his Australian tour with a performance at Sydney’s State Theater on Wednesday, October 25, before heading to Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra.