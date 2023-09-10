Five-year-old girl dies from Strep A after she was misdiagnosed with a cold in NSW

<!–

A five-year-old girl who died just days after being misdiagnosed with a cold was able to save three lives thanks to her family’s organ donation.

When NSW father Justin Sutton took his stepdaughter Cathy to the doctor, he was told she simply had a cold and would make a full recovery.

However, when Cathy lost her voice and began having difficulty breathing, Mr Sutton rushed the little girl to the emergency room where she was misdiagnosed a second time.

Hospital staff said Cathy had a viral infection, but she actually had Strep A, a bacterial infection that kills more than 500,000 people each year.

Within days, Cathy’s condition deteriorated and doctors declared her brain dead shortly after the five-year-old collapsed at home on August 28.

Four days later, Mr. Sutton and Cathy’s mother, Jazz Worobez, decided to donate her organs, ultimately saving three young lives.

Mr Sutton, of Bathurst, said he knew something was wrong after they returned from hospital the first time Cathy was misdiagnosed.

“The doctors just said it was a viral infection and to keep doing what we’re doing and let it run its course,” Mr Sutton said. 7News.

When Cathy’s parents rushed her to the emergency room after she developed breathing problems, the staff tested her for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

When both tests came back negative, the five-year-old was sent home.

A few days later, Cathy’s lips turned blue and she collapsed in her mother’s arms. Mr Sutton performed CPR for 10 to 15 minutes before paramedics arrived.

Cathy’s condition deteriorated and doctors had to declare her brain dead.

Emergency crews desperately tried to resuscitate Cathy and rushed her to Westmead Children’s Hospital where, after 78 minutes, she was pronounced brain dead.

“The coroner found the cause of death to be Strep A, and Westmead had discovered this through a simple throat swab,” Mr Sutton said.

Cathy’s illness, if correctly diagnosed, could have been treated with antibiotics.

Three children’s lives were saved by Cathy’s decision to donate her organs with her mother to remember her daughter as a “real-life superhero”.

A GoFundMe A campaign was launched to help his family cover funeral costs and has so far raised $6,000 of its $10,000 goal.