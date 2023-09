NNA – Russia said Sunday that it destroyed three military speedboats carrying Ukrainian soldiers in thenbsp;Black Seanbsp;which Moscow claims were headed toward annexed Crimea.

ldquo;In the western part of the Black Sea… naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three military Willard Sea Force speedboatsrdquo;, which are US-made, that were carrying Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram. — France 24

