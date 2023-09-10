Bachelor student Thomas Malucelli reveals his drug and porn addiction past and how he got his life in order: ‘I would easily spend $2,000 on cocaine and MDMA’

<!–

Thomas Malucelli has opened up about his party boy past and his struggles with addiction and a lack of connection in relationships.

The former bachelor, 37, spoke The Betar Project Podcast about hellothe wilder years and how he rebuilt his life by embracing fitness and holistic wellness,

“I stopped having casual sex because it has no meaning and casual sex is almost like using someone else’s body to masturbate…” began Thomas, who shot to fame on The Bachelors this year.

He continued, “I thought, ‘Why would I do that? I look for connection and look for something special”.

‘And so that was completely taken away from me… now I’m looking for fulfillment. I look for the actually meaningful connections.’

The Italian-born influencer also revealed how watching pornography since his teenage years took a toll on his relationships and mental health.

“It had an impact on my intimacy with my partners,” Thomas reveals.

The former restaurant manager also talked about his sexual adventures.

He delved deeply into his struggle with the drug addiction that had developed since moving to Australia from Italy.

“I was constantly stooping…I saw no sun, I was white as Casper’s ghost.”

‘For three years, every weekend, I was constantly bending. I drank alcohol all the time,” he explained.

‘I was constantly using recreational drugs. Weekends where I would easily spend $2,000 on cocaine and MDMA and live like a rock star, and then come Monday morning I would just feel so shitty.”

“But that’s all I knew, so I kept doing it every weekend.”

‘In my eyes at the time, magically, I was now connecting with my friends and colleagues on a deep level through drugs, and I thought, wow. I’m not shy anymore. I can do this. I feel people. It was fantastic.’

Thomas remembered the moment he looked in the mirror after another wild night out and decided he needed to get changed. (He can be seen here before and after losing weight in 2019)

Thomas remembered the moment he looked in the mirror after another wild night out and decided he needed to get changed.

‘Then I hit rock bottom. And that morning I asked for help,” he said.

Thomas has since embraced a lifestyle of fitness and holistic wellness, and works as a longevity coach and motivational speaker.

He is also writing a book based on his experiences.

‘I’m really passionate about helping people. That’s my goal,” he said.