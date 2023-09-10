Clashes continue in Ain El-Hilweh camp

NNA – The violations by Fatah Movement and the extremist groups of the ceasefire resolution that was put in place yesterday evening did not succeednbsp;and are continuing. The Hattin front, the school axis, the Tameer al-Tahtani area, is witnessing intense clashes, as sounds of gunfire and shells exchanged are heard, some of which explode in the camp space.

On a different note, the tents that were erected yesterday near the municipal stadium at the northern entrance to the city of Sidon to shelter the displaced from the camp were a source of rejection by the cityrsquo;s activists, which prompted Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Al-Mawlawi, to issue a decision according to which the security forces removed the tents.

