Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Minister Hamieh: Dialogue is the only gateway to electing a President

    By

    Sep 10, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Public Works Minister Ali Hamie has declared institutional chaos within the Cabinet.

    While the Cabinet convenes, the President of the Republic is the head of all institutions. Electing the President leads to the alignment of all financial, economic, and industrial institutions, and his election marks the return of the reform cycle across all sectors. Hamie emphasized that quot;dialogue is the only gateway to electing a President.quot;

    During a celebration in Baalbek, he highlighted quot;the priority of revitalizing educational work through actions rather than slogans and words. In the 2022 budget approved by the Parliament, one condition for the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc was that the budget for education and the Lebanese University be prominently featured.quot;

    He added, quot;I asked the Finance Ministry how they would secure salaries for employees in 2023, and it was through customs duties and public transportation revenues, which have generated hundreds of millions of dollars. Today, these revenues will help close the state#39;s budget gaps.quot;

    In response, the Director-General of the Education Ministry, Imad Achkar, stated, quot;Our real concern is to provide the necessary conditions to start a new school year, ensuring the minimum acceptable standards for teachers, educators, and school staff. We are committed to implementing reforms, persevering in the curriculum development workshop, updating the education system to align with global trends, and connecting education to the job market.quot; — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Russia launches drone attack over Kyiv region, say Ukrainian authorities

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Nadine Coyle shows off leggy in a black satin mini dress as she leaves the charity ball with best friend Dean Brammall

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Aussie singer Abby Dobson rages at tiny payments from streaming giants – as she jokingly asks fans to send her a sandwich

    Sep 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Russia launches drone attack over Kyiv region, say Ukrainian authorities

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Nadine Coyle shows off leggy in a black satin mini dress as she leaves the charity ball with best friend Dean Brammall

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Aussie singer Abby Dobson rages at tiny payments from streaming giants – as she jokingly asks fans to send her a sandwich

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Saudi Arabia is spending billions on sports, tech and everything in between for a post-oil world

    Sep 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy