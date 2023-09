NNA -rlm;The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, said rlm;on X-platform that quot;the ongoing fighting in Ein El-Hilweh Palestine refugee camp exacerbates the suffering of residents, especially the most vulnerable.quot;

She urged the warring parties that ldquo;whatrsquo;s needed is clear: stop armed clashes, resume dialogue and allow UNRWA to provide education and other humanitarian services.quot;

