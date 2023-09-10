The top 10 cities around the world with the most ultra-wealthy people

Hong Kong was home to the most ultra high net worth people in 2022.

Wealth-X examined the global population of ultra-high net worth people to find where they live.

There are 395,070 people globally with net worths of more than $30 million, Wealth-X calculates.

A big chunk of that group lives in just 10 cities around the world, congregating in global capitals.

There are around 400,000 people in the world who are classified as having ultra-high net worths — about 0.005% of the world’s total population of 8 billion, according to a new report.

The Wealth-X 2023 World Ultra Wealth report analyzes the global population of ultra-high net worth individuals — people with net worths of more than $30 million. In 2022, this group of 395,070 people held a collective wealth of over $45 trillion, according to the group’s calculations.

Less than 1% of this group is comprised of billionaires, though billionaire net worths account for 24% of that $45 trillion total. And just 11% of this group is comprised of women.

And 15% of this group lives in just 10 cities around the world.

Half of the cities on the list of 10 are in the US; two are in Europe; and three are in Asia. While New York City is at the top of the list when counting the world’s billionaire population, Hong Kong comes out on top when looking at ultra-high net worth population in general, the report says.

Here are the 10 cities across the world where ultra-high net worth people congregate, according to the report from Wealth-X, which researches high net worth people.

10. Washington, D.C. The skyline of Washington DC featuring the U.S. Capitol and the Mall. Reuters/Larry Downing Ultra-high net worth population in 2022: 3,465 Percentage lost or gained from 2021: +0.1% 9. Tokyo A street near Hachiko Square in Shibuya, Tokyo. Ken Straiton/Getty Images Ultra-high net worth population in 2022: 3,710 Percentage lost or gained from 2021: -27% 8. Paris The Paris skyline at sunset, which apparently beckons the wealthy. Getty Images Ultra-high net worth population in 2022: 3,995 Percentage lost or gained from 2021: -18.1% 7. Singapore The city-state of Singapore is known to be a place that attracts the wealthy. Taro Hama @ e-kamakura/Getty Images Ultra-high net worth population in 2022: 4,160 Percentage lost or gained from 2021: +13.4% 6. Chicago Chicago is known for its Riverwalk, architecture, cold winters, and deep-dish pizza. Mlenny/Getty Images Ultra-high net worth population in 2022: 4,235 Percentage lost or gained from 2021: +3.8% 5. San Francisco The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, where a thriving tech scene has sprouted a large crop of high-net worth people. Coyright Roy Prasad/Getty Images Ultra-high net worth population in 2022: 4,385 Percentage lost or gained from 2021: +0.5% 4. Los Angeles Not far from the skyscrapers of downtown Los Angeles are Hollywood and Burbank, the centers of entertainment. Ilja Mask / EyeEm Ultra-high net worth population in 2022: 6,205 Percentage lost or gained from 2021: +1% 3. London London’s historical status as a key global city continues to mean it’s the home to a big percentage of ultra-high net worth people. Getty Ultra-high net worth population in 2022: 6,370 Percentage lost or gained from 2021: -3.6% 2. New York New York City is one of the most-visited cities in the US, and the largest by population. It’s also home to a large number of high net worth people. StockByM/Getty Images Ultra-high net worth population in 2022: 11,845 Percentage lost or gained from 2021: +2.3% 1. Hong Kong Hong Kong has faced challenges in the past few years, with a crackdown from mainland China, and Covid, but it’s still the home to the most ultra-high net worth people. Kanok Sulaiman/Getty Images Ultra-high net worth population in 2022: 12,615 Percentage lost or gained from 2021: -23%

