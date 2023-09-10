Aussie singer Abby Dobson rages at tiny payments from streaming giants – as she jokingly asks fans to send her a sandwich

Australian singer laments meager streaming revenue

She can earn more money by selling “rags”

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A famous Australian singer has spoken out about the dismal income she makes from streaming her music online and jokingly asked her fans to send her a sandwich.

Abby Dobson, best known for her 1998 success and unsuccessful audition on The Voice, has shared a “sobering” list of streaming payment rates that currently earn her $3 a month on Spotify.

According to the widely shared list, an artist needs a song played 314 times to earn $1 on Spotify, the world’s largest streaming platform.

‘Sobering. Not that I didn’t already know that I now made more money selling a rag than spending years creating and recording an album to sell,” she posted on social media.

“So, all you music lovers out there, when you buy yourself a grilled cheese and tomato sandwich with butter, salt and pepper, consider buying one for your favorite artist and sending it to them too? »

Abby Dobson, best known for her 1998 success and unsuccessful audition on The Voice, has shared a “sobering” list of streaming payment rates that currently earn her $3 a month on Spotify.

Ms Dobson described it as “sobering” that she could make more money selling tea towels than streaming music.

Ms Dobson was the lead singer of the pop group Leonardo’s Bride, whose song Even When I’m Sleeping was named APRA Song of the Year in 1998 and reached No. 4 on the charts.

Even John Farnham talked about it.

The song has been streamed nearly seven million times on Spotify, but it was written by the band’s guitarist-keyboardist Dean Manning.

Spotify is worth $31 billion and earned about $19.7 billion last year, but its shareholders might argue that they also want sandwiches delivered.

Because it has to pay royalties, Spotify has never made a profit. This is expected to change if it reaches its goal of one billion users by 2030.

Parts needed to create your favorite music for $1 Spotify: 314

YouTube: 500

Apple Music: 125

Amazonian music: 249

Pandora: 752

Deezer: 909 Bandcamp: gives 82 percent of sales to the artist

The earning power of artists such as Ms. Dobson is best on Amazon Music, where she reportedly makes money with 249 plays.

But it’s not as good as Apple Music, where 125 streams generate $1.

The best of all the major streaming services is Tidal, where only 78 listens are required. It’s still not great, but it’s better.

YouTube is among the worst, where 500 streams equal $1.

In Pandora’s Box, the number is 752 and at Deezer, it’s the disastrous 909.

It’s no wonder many artists prefer the more underground Bandcamp platform, which allows artists to control how they sell it, setting their own prices and giving users the option to pay more.

When a fan purchases something on Bandcamp, on average 82% of the money goes to the artist or their label and usually within two days.

Amyl and the Sniffers, Courtney Barnett, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Ms Dobson are among Bandcamp’s Australian artists.

John Farnham’s catalog isn’t here, however several catchy remixes of his music are.