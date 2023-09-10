Nadine Coyle shows off leggy in a black satin mini dress as she leaves the charity ball with best friend Dean Brammall

<!–

Nadine Coyle and her best friend Dean Brammall appeared in good spirits as they left the Paul Stank Charity Fundraiser Gala at the Royal Garden Hotel on Saturday evening.

The 38-year-old singer put on a leggy display in a black satin mini dress as she upped her height in a pair of yellow heels.

She walked hand in hand with boyfriend Dean, who dressed impressively in a checked waistcoat and matching trousers, teamed with a crisp white shirt.

The event marks the charity’s 10th anniversary gala and the stars looked to have an incredible evening as they were treated to performances from Nadine, Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton and Suggs from Madness.

Nadine has been single for three years, following her 2019 divorce from NFL star Jason Bell – with whom she shares daughter Anaíya, eight.

She appears to be looking for love again as she has reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya.

According to The Sun, Nadine is ‘inundated’ with messages from matches on the app.

“Nadine is active on Raya and is inundated with messages from potential suitors,” a source told the publication.

Furthermore, “She is a real asset and anyone lucky enough to get a date with her is in for a treat.”

Described as ‘an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in the creative industries’, Raya has welcomed a host of A-stars to its books.

And there could be success for Nadine, with stars including Lily Allen and David Harbor finding love through the app.

Nadine’s last known love interest was sportsman Jason, with the pair going on and off for 11 years – before calling it quits in 2019.

And as they remain friendly, the pair have long faced rumors that they had rekindled their romance and even lived together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told OK! Magazine: “Well, due to COVID-19, Jason has been here for a while. We share Anaíya, so we have those rules so that people can raise their children.”

Nadine took to Instagram last year to share a splashy tribute for Jason’s 43rd birthday, complete with a collection of throwback photos.

While the former couple were also spotted holding hands as he left Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, it sparked rumors that they were back together, but the duo never publicly confirmed this.

But it seems Jason has also moved on, with reports that he is dating a makeup artist named Jourdan Walker making headlines in April.