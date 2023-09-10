Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation

    By

    Sep 10, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized the necessity of electing a President for the Republic and implementing the Taif Agreement to put an end to the chaos in constitutional authority, administrative appointments, security, and arbitrary interpretations of the constitution and the Taif Agreement.

    In his Sunday sermon, al-Rahi stated that diversity within unity makes Lebanon a place for meeting and dialogue.

    He underlined that neutrality requires Lebanon to stay out of regional and international conflicts and that Lebanon should assert its external sovereignty at its borders and internal sovereignty with one army, one authority, and one foreign policy. — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bourke Street crash, Zain Khan: Accused killer’s mother reveals son’s mysterious past after he was charged over Melbourne rampage

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Perrie Edwards performs without her Little Mix bandmates as she sings on piano with Myleene Klass at PR Simon Jones’ star-studded wedding

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Architects are cutting big holes in the middle of skyscrapers and adding more floors to turn empty NYC offices into apartments

    Sep 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bourke Street crash, Zain Khan: Accused killer’s mother reveals son’s mysterious past after he was charged over Melbourne rampage

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Perrie Edwards performs without her Little Mix bandmates as she sings on piano with Myleene Klass at PR Simon Jones’ star-studded wedding

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Architects are cutting big holes in the middle of skyscrapers and adding more floors to turn empty NYC offices into apartments

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    If a single farm produced all the food wasted in the US, it would be the size of California and New York combined. We’re the culprits.

    Sep 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy