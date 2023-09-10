Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation

NNA – Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized the necessity of electing a President for the Republic and implementing the Taif Agreement to put an end to the chaos in constitutional authority, administrative appointments, security, and arbitrary interpretations of the constitution and the Taif Agreement.

In his Sunday sermon, al-Rahi stated that diversity within unity makes Lebanon a place for meeting and dialogue.

He underlined that neutrality requires Lebanon to stay out of regional and international conflicts and that Lebanon should assert its external sovereignty at its borders and internal sovereignty with one army, one authority, and one foreign policy. — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

