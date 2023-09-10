Where to watch Germany vs. Serbia live stream basketball for free in FIBA World Cup final

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

The US national team came up short against Germany in the FIBA World Cup semifinal. The team attempted a late rally after suffering a mean third-quarter surge but ultimately fell short of Germany’s balanced attack and unwavering energy. Germany will meet Serbia, who dispatched Canada on the strength of a stifling defense and 23 points from star NBA guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The game will be broadcast live for those eager to tune in, with several options to catch the tip-off. Stick with us; we’ll show you where to watch a free Germany vs. Serbia FIBA World Cup final live stream.

You must use a VPN (virtual private network) to access free live streams in other countries if yours isn’t showing the game or you don’t want to add another streaming service to your bills. These handy apps let your devices mimic various international locations of your choosing so you can watch the FIBA World Cup final online for free. We’ll show you how further down this page if you don’t have one already, along with extra details about various streaming options around the globe.

Germany vs. Serbia FIBA World Cup Final live stream quick links:

Access FREE live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: ESPN2 via Sling Orange ($40 $20 first month) / ESPN Plus ($10 monthly)New Zealand: TVNZ Duke (free)UK: NBA.com w/ FIBA World Cup Pass (£21.99)Australia: ESPN via Kayo (AUD$25 monthly)When: September 10, 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. BST / 2:40 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. AEST / September 11, 12:40 a.m. NZST

Where to watch Germany vs. Serbia FIBA World Cup basketball live stream free from anywhere

You can catch Germany vs. Serbia in the FIBA World Cup for free using TVNZ, a streaming service in New Zealand showing much of this year’s action even after New Zealand were knocked out. Specifically, you’ll want to tune into the TVZN Duke channel promptly at 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. BST on September 10.

You can access the service using a VPN if you don’t live in New Zealand. This lets you bypass a website’s geographical restrictions by making your device appear to connect from within nearly any region worldwide. Once turned on and connected, visit the website like normal, and you should have no problem accessing the live stream.

If you need a VPN service, we recommend ExpressVPN. We found it to be the best VPN (you can read more in our ExpressVPN review) and have been using it for years for streaming and beefing up our online security.

Right now, you can pick up Express VPN and save 49% on the usual price, plus get three months for free. It’s the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you’ll want to watch more international sports streams. If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the FIBA World Cup Final with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to New Zealand.Go to TVNZ to watch for free.Sign in and watch the game.When: September 10, 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. BST / 2:40 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. AEST / September 11, 12:40 a.m. NZST.

How to watch Germany vs. Serbia in the United States

ESPN is streaming all FIBA World Cup games in the US across its various platforms. The third-place matchup and final will air on ESPN Plus.

If you’re a cord-cutter and want to access ESPN2 temporarily, you could opt for a service such as Sling Orange or Fubo TV. Sling is usually $40 a month, but your first month is currently cut to $20, and you can cancel anytime. Fubo TV is much more expensive at $75 a month, but you can get a 7-day free trial before moving on to a rolling one-month deal.

Or, if you have a VPN, you can watch the game for free using the broadcasts described above.

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

