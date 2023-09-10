Are These 34 Dog Breeds at Risk of Extinction in the UK? Find Out if Your Pooch is on the List!

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Whether it’s a furry cockapoo or an adorable Labrador, an estimated 10 million households in the UK share their home with a dog.

But despite being the number one pet among Britons, several dog breeds are at risk of disappearing completely.

The Kennel Club has created a list of 34 vulnerable British and Irish native breeds that have fewer than 300 registrations a year.

The list includes adorable breeds like Bearded Collie, King Charles Spaniel, Skye Terrier, and Curly Coated Retriever (scroll down to see the full list).

“Many native British and Irish breeds are at risk of disappearing from our parks and streets, simply because people do not know they exist or because they are not considered fashionable,” the Kennel Club explained.

The Kennel Club has created a list of 34 vulnerable British and Irish native breeds that have fewer than 300 registrations a year. 1. Bearded Collie 2. Bloodhound 3. Bull Terrier (miniature) 4. Collie (smooth) 5. Dandie Dinmont Terrier 6. Deerhound 7. English Setter 8. English Toy Terrier (black and tan) 9. Foxhound 10. Fox Terrier ( Smooth) 11. Glen of Imaal Terrier 12. Gordon Setter 13. Greyhound 14. Harrier 15. Irish Red & White Setter 16. Irish Wolfhound 17. King Charles Spaniel 18. Kerry Blue Terrier 19. Lakeland Terrier 20. Lancashire Heeler 21. Manchester Terrier 22. Mastiff 23. Norwich Terrier 24. Otterhound 25. Retriever (Curly-Coated) 26. Sealyham Terrier 27. Skye Terrier 28. Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier 29. Spaniel (Clumber) 30. Spaniel (Country) 31. Spaniel ( of Irish water) ) 32. Spaniel (Sussex) 33. Spaniel (Welsh Springer) 34. Welsh Corgi (Cardigan)

The list includes adorable breeds like the Bearded Collie, King Charles Spaniel, Skye Terrier, and Curly Coated Retriever. Figures show only one foxhound recorded in 2022 (file image)

According to The Kennel Club, the UK’s top 10 breeds (including the Labrador, French Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel) account for more than 60 per cent of annual puppy registrations of all breeds.

At the other end of the scale, some breeds have numbers so low that they are completely unrecognizable to many Britons.

‘[This] “It is a concern because it means that breeds that might be perfect for people’s lifestyles are being overlooked in favor of other breeds that might not be, simply because they are not as well known,” The Kennel Club said.

In hopes of protecting these declining breeds, the Kennel Club has created a list of vulnerable British and Irish native breeds, which includes breeds with fewer than 300 registrations per year.

Some breeds on the list are close to this threshold, including the Miniature Bull Terrier (293 registrations in 2022), the Bearded Collie (281 registrations), and the Gordon Setter (251 registrations).

But others have had dangerously low records in recent years.

Kennel Club figures show just one foxhound was registered in 2022, while Harriers (nine registrations), Greyhounds (22 registrations) and Otterhounds (30 registrations) fared slightly better.

The UK’s top 10 breeds (including the Labrador, French Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel) account for more than 60 per cent of annual puppy registrations of all breeds. At the other end of the scale, some breeds have numbers so low that they are completely unrecognizable to many Britons. In the photo: a miniature bull terrier.

The Kennel Club is now asking potential dog buyers to consider these vulnerable breeds. Pictured: a Smooth Collie (left) and a Welsh Corgi (right)

However, it is not all doom and gloom.

Last month, The Kennel Club revealed that the Curly Coated Retriever (which is on the vulnerable breeds list) is making a comeback, with popularity booming in the first half of 2023.

The breed has welcomed 45 puppies in 2023 so far, five times more than in 2022, when only nine puppies were born.

Speaking to MailOnline, Bill Lambert, spokesperson for The Kennel Club, said: “We are delighted that one of our vulnerable native breeds has seen a surge in popularity this year, indicating that many puppy buyers were resisting temptation. to opt for the majority”. obvious, trendy choices and instead take the time to research the full range of breeds and select the one that best fits your lifestyle.

“We have such a wide variety of different dogs in this country, each with different characteristics, so it is encouraging to see such a historic but vulnerable breed among those gaining popularity.”

The Kennel Club is now asking potential dog buyers to consider these vulnerable breeds.

“To give these dogs the opportunity they deserve, it is important that, if you are thinking of acquiring a dog, you consider the lesser-known breeds,” it said.

‘There are over 200 recognized dog breeds in the UK, so there is a breed for everyone.

“We found that people tend to choose a breed from the pool of breeds they have heard of before, meaning the perfect breed for them and their lifestyle may be overlooked.”