I’m a doctor – this is why you should NEVER crack your neck

Among many viral sensations, neck cracking has affected TikTok users, who have garnered more than 1.9 billion views on the app in total.

Chiropractors have left their mark on the platform and, although Many will spend their evenings watching his “satisfying” videos, but one expert has claimed it could be more dangerous than you think.

Ever Arias, MD, known online for debunking medical myths and offering health advice, told his followers that they should never break their necks.

The doctor reacted to a viral TikTok of a young woman who broke her neck and captioned the video: “I’m going to break my neck, everything will be okay!!!

While many chiropractors would disagree, Dr. Ever Arias has said that a whole host of difficulties could arise from cracking your neck.

Showing himself in a neck brace, he adds: “I break my neck with my own hands and spend the first two weeks of college in a neck brace.”

The doctor then starts a “story time” and tells his 136,200 followers why they should “never” break their neck.

He explained that a 20-year-old patient had come to the hospital after breaking her neck twice and hearing a snap and feeling ‘a lot of pain.’

He said: ‘She came into the emergency room after being seen and scanned. We found out that she had a cervical compression fracture.

The doctor explained: ‘He was basically diagnosed with hypermobility syndrome and that’s why he was very mobile.

“What happened is he ended up flexing his neck too much and started getting the compression fracture.”

According According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, a minor compression fracture can be treated with a cervical brace worn for 6 to 8 weeks, while a more complex fracture may require surgery and/or months in a rigid cast.

The doctor added that several problems can arise when cracking the neck.

He said, “It’s important to understand that if you break your neck if you go to the chiropractor, there are a couple of situations you could put yourself in.”

He claimed: ‘Sometimes people come in with strokes and a chiropractor manipulated their neck and they ended up with a vertebral artery dissection that caused them to have a stroke.

‘It could also cause your own vertebral artery dissection or other injuries to the vessels of the neck structure.

MailOnline has previously reported cases of life-threatening neck cracks. In 2019, a father of two suffered a stroke after breaking his neck while stretching.

After hearing a pop, Josh Hader of Oklahoma felt numb and couldn’t walk straight and was rushed to the hospital.

Hader told DailyMail.com that doctors told him that when he broke his neck, he had twisted it so quickly that he had accidentally broken a blood vessel running from his neck to his brain, causing the stroke.

A study, conducted at the University of California, San Francisco, also found that having a broken neck could increase the risk of suffering a stroke, the DailyMail reported.

Dr Wade Smith, associate professor of neurology at the university, said: “We are not talking about large numbers of casualties, but rare incidences do occur, and doctors and patients should be aware of spinal manipulative therapy as a rare factor. but potentially causal in stroke.” .’

Dr Smith said chiropractors should warn patients about the risk, while some should be screened in advance for symptoms of pre-existing conditions.

However, Professor Alan Breen, of the Anglo-European College of Chiropractic, previously told DailyMail that robust research showed that neck manipulation had no more impact on the vertebral arteries than normal neck movements.

He added: ‘It is simply not possible to ‘tear’ a neck artery in the way suggested by American researchers. It is extraordinary that anyone, let alone an experienced medical professional, has suggested such a possibility.’

Dr. Arias’ popular video has garnered nearly 40,000 views, and despite the warnings, hundreds of people responded to the comments saying they would continue breaking their necks.

‘I break it every day for over 15 years. If I don’t do it, I can’t get through the day,” one user commented.

Another user who admitted to breaking his neck every day said: “If I don’t do it, it feels weird.”

One hypermobile user said: ‘My neck creaks when I breathe deeply!’

Meanwhile, one user asked: ‘Well, what should we do if we feel like we have to break our neck?’ I feel uncomfortable if I don’t.’

To which the doctor replied: ‘Just don’t do it often. Try massaging it first.