NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, contacted on Sunday Morocco#39;s ambassador, Mohamed Akrine, to offer his deepestnbsp;condolences for the fallen victims of the earthquake that struck large areas of Morocco.

Geagea expressed his party#39;s solidaritynbsp;with the brotherly Moroccan people, asking God Almightynbsp;to quot;comfortnbsp;the families of the victims and heal the wounded.quot;

=========R.Sh.