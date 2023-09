NNA – Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the sidelines of the 18th summit of G20 leaders currently being held in the Indian capital, New Delhi, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

During the meeting, Erdogan and Bin Salman discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, in addition to regional and international issues.

