NNA – Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri contacted today the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian,nbsp;congratulatingnbsp;him on renewing his term, and wishingnbsp;him ldquo;good luck and success in pursuing his path in a way that serves the Lebanese and Muslims within the framework of national unity.rdquo;

========R.Sh.