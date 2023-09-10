Perrie Edwards performs without her Little Mix bandmates as she sings on piano with Myleene Klass at PR Simon Jones’ star-studded wedding

<!–

Perrie Edwards put on a spectacular performance alongside Myleene Klass on stage at Celeb PR Simon Jones’ star-studded wedding on Saturday.

The Little Mix star, 30, sang while the musician, 45, performed on the piano for the guests.

Perrie was dressed in a blue strapless dress as she moved to the audience to sing with Myleene.

Simon is one of Britain’s leading publicists, working with celebrities including Ant and Dec, N-Dubz, Cheryl Tweedy, Little Mix and Raye.

The PR star married his partner Rich at The Royal Horseguards Hotel and One Whitehall Place on Saturday.

Beautiful: Perrie Edwards, 30, gave a spectacular performance alongside Myleene Klass, 45, on stage at Celeb PR Simon Jones’ star-studded wedding on Saturday

Impressive: Myleene showed off her talented piano skills

Myleene shared some content on Instagram and wrote: ‘Wedding of the century! A day full of love, love, LOVE.

“It was an honor to play you down the aisle and perform with @perrieedwards for your special gift.

“After 23 years of friendship, @incredablyrich was all about seeing @simonjonespr marry the man he was meant to be with. Mr. and Mr. Jones, that was the intention. Here’s to the rest of your life full of love, friendship and dancing.’

Guests were also treated to a performance by Alesha Dixon.

On Instagram, Authur Gourounlian shared the video of Perrie and Myleene singing.

He captioned the post: ‘I mean when @perrieedwards sings at your wedding and @myleeneklass plays piano what more could you ask for @simonjonespr @incredablyrich’

Also at the celebrity-filled bash were Girls Aloud stars Kimberley Walsh, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts.

Girls Aloud disbanded in 2013 and consisted of the four girls and Sarah Harding, who sadly lost her battle with breast cancer in 2021.

The PR star (right) married his partner Rich (left) at The Royal Horseguards Hotel and One Whitehall Place on Saturday (pictured with Arthur Gourounlian and Brian Dowling)

Back together: Cheryl reunited with her Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts as they attended PR pal Simon Jones’ star-studded wedding

But they reunited for the special occasion and posed for a group photo with Arthur.

Arthur shared a range of content from the special day, including a photo of himself and partner Brian Dowling with the newlyweds.

He also posed alongside stars such as Tess Daly, Pippa O’Connor Ormond, Dec and Nadia Forbe.