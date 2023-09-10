Bourke Street crash, Zain Khan: Accused killer’s mother reveals son’s mysterious past after he was charged over Melbourne rampage

<!–

The mother of the accused Bourke Street killer has revealed how her son struggled with mental illness and stopped taking his medication two months before going on a deadly rampage.

Zain Khan, 26, allegedly drove his mother’s white Toyota Aurion through Melbourne’s CBD, crashing into passers-by before colliding with two other vehicles on Friday at around 6.20pm.

Among the alleged victims was a 76-year-old man from Brunswick, who died when Khan’s car collided with his Hyundai at the intersection of Bourke and Russell Street.

Two women remain in hospital with head injuries and broken bones, while another man is recovering with a broken pelvis and concussion.

Khan’s mother, who did not wish to be identified, said her son was a “kind child” and a “humble son” who became “ill.”

Khan, 26, was charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of driving endangering life during the Bourke Street chaos that erupted took place on Friday.

“I don’t think he would want to hurt people, he wasn’t like that,” she said 7News.

She said her son stopped taking his antipsychotic medication two months ago, although he continued to take other mood stabilizers.

“He was not a terrorist, he has mental health issues,” she said.

Khan’s family says he was “normal” when he was taking injections for a major medication, but when he stopped them he wanted to move out.

He was employed at a cafe at Melbourne’s Sunshine Public Hospital, about 20km west of Bourke Street, and worked on the day of the tragedy.

But Khan didn’t finish his shift Friday and left work early.

A video of Khan also appeared online showing him sitting in a car staring intently at the camera lens. Other clips show Khan dancing alone.

Following Friday night’s horror scenes, Khan was filmed bizarrely lying on the windscreen of his mother’s car, dressed head to toe in white.

Two police officers dragged him from the Toyota, arrested and restrained him, then led him away from the shocked onlookers.

Victoria Police alleged Khan sped off after allegedly mowing down three pedestrians at a tram stop on the corner of Bourke and Swanston streets.

Eerie footage shows Khan, dressed in white, sitting on the roof of the Toyota for several minutes before officers pull him down and arrest him (pictured).

It is understood Khan, from Melton West, 40km from Melbourne, was unable to properly answer police questions and was taken to hospital.

He was released on Saturday evening and had a late appearance in court where he was charged with 10 offenses including murder and attempted murder.

Police confirmed Khan had a history of mental illness and officially ruled out terrorism as a potential motive.