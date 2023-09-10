Bou Habib receives an appreciation letter from Morroco’s embassy in Beirut

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, received a letter from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Beirut, expressing appreciation for quot;the feelings of sympathy and sincere condolences, especially since Lebanon showed all willingness to help following the devastating earthquake in Morocco.quot;

The letter stated that the Moroccan authorities are in the process of determiningnbsp;the size of the losses causednbsp;by the earthquake in the affected areas, and will be briefing Lebanon#39;snbsp;Foreign Affairs Ministry of the losses to coordinate the possible assistance that can be provided.

Finally, the Moroccan embassy expressed in its letter all appreciation and respect for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in Lebanon.

Earlier, Minister Bou Habib had been in contact with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bouraita, offering sincere condolences for the fallen victims as a result of the devastatingnbsp;earthquake, and hoping for a speedy recovery for the wounded.nbsp;He also expressed quot;Lebanon#39;s sympathy and solidarity, both government and people,nbsp;with the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco,quot; and stressed quot;Lebanon#39;s standing by Morocco in the face of this painful tragedy.quot;

