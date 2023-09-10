Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    One person injured in Ain El-Hilweh’s renewed clashes

    By

    Sep 10, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – National News Agency correspondentnbsp;in Sidon reported today that the Ain al-Hilweh camp square witnessed clashes between the quot;Fatahquot; movement and the militant groups at the Hittin axis, duringnbsp;which machine guns and rocket shells were used, as one fell next to the camp on the eastern highway that connects the city of Sidon to the South.

    A number of rocket shells also exploded in the airspace overnbsp;the city of Sidon, the trail of Al-Sim and Sirop, and the reckless bullets led to the injury of citizen Adnan Al-Zakinon in the Taameer Ain al-Hilweh area, in addition to causing material damages in one of the vehicles parked in the Taameer Saida alley, NNA correspondent added.

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

