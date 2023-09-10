Sir Mo Farah completes his FINAL race as the four-time Olympic champion brings down the curtain on his legendary career by finishing fourth in the Great North Run

Sir Mo Farah finished fourth in the Great North Run on Sunday morning

It was the final race of the 40-year-old’s iconic long-distance running career.

He has won four Olympic gold medals and six World Championship gold medals.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sir Mo Farah completed the final race of his illustrious career with a fourth place in the Great North Run.

The four-time Olympic champion announced he would end his career at the North East Half Marathon earlier this year.

He finished in 1:03:28 and Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola won the elite men’s race, finishing just before time with a time of 59 minutes and 58 seconds.

Farah has already won the race six times and was greeted by huge crowds of people along the coast road, offering him high fives as he approached the finish line.

He told the BBC after the race: “Unbelievable support. It’s the end of my career. I wanted to come here and party. It’s been an incredible career.

Sir Mo Farah’s brilliant career ended with fourth place at the Great North Run

Farah wanted to finish her career at Newcastle after winning the Great North Run six times

Farah was greeted by fans after crossing the finish line during the race on Sunday morning

Farah finished in 1:03:28 while Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola (left) won the elite men’s race.

“I wanted to finish my career here at Newcastle. I have won here six times. I wanted to understand everything and enjoy it.

“All I know is running. This is what made me happy for many years.

As previously reported, Farah said he was more likely to play football than do a 5k parkrun after this run.

“I will be very emotional because running is all I know,” said the British distance legend.

“I got so much joy out of it, so many memorable moments. Running for me was a way out of life and I will definitely miss it.

“I will continue to stay active, but you won’t see me jogging for the sake of jogging. I don’t see myself running. I will go to the gym, I will play football, golf. I’m just going to take a good break now and find something that can motivate me.

Farah added that he hopes to one day become a coach but doesn’t know when that will be.

“I have to do something, but you have to find it,” he said.

Mo Farah won gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the 2012 London Olympics.

Farah celebrates her 5,000 meters gold medal in London alongside another Games star, Usain Bolt

Farah repeated her double feat at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

“I would love to be able to coach, give back to others and stay involved in the sport itself.

“I don’t know when the time will be. But I have my coaching license and it’s something I’ve always thought about.

Farah won gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races at the 2012 London Olympics as well as the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

He also won six World Championship gold medals during his iconic career.