DEAR JANE: My new neighbor won’t stop flirting with my husband – and she even sunbathes NAKED to get his attention

Dear Jane,

A few weeks ago, my husband and I had a new neighbor – a single mother, who seemed super friendly and cool. She brought her son over to say hello and I was so happy – I really thought we could be friends.

I asked her to come over for drinks the next day and we all exchanged numbers in case she needed anything.

But when she arrived, it got weird, very quickly. She was not interested in me at all and kept looking at my husband. She barely said a single word to me and spent the whole time talking to him, laughing and twirling her hair in a really seductive way. My husband is a pretty easy-going man, but even he found it awkward.

Afterward, my husband and I agreed that she should just stay on her side of the fence and we wouldn’t see her again. But since then, she has been relentless. I text my husband all the time, asking him to come help with problems with his lawn mower, his washing machine, his air conditioning. He went there twice, then told her that he was very busy with work and probably couldn’t help her anymore.

Dear Jane, My new neighbor is openly flirting with my husband – and even sunbathing naked to get his attention and I’m furious.

So yesterday she started sunbathing naked in her garden, which our bedroom window overlooks, and she knows she is in full view of our window. This makes me so angry – and embarrassed for her and her poor son, who I hope wasn’t there while she was sunbathing.

I do not know what to do. I don’t want any disagreements, but I feel like I need to say something. My husband is afraid it will make things worse and doesn’t want me to talk about it, but I don’t think it’s the right thing to do. This time I think I should put my foot down.

How can I get her to back off without causing even more drama?

From,

Nightmare next door

Dear nightmare next door,

What a disappointment to see a potential new friend turn into a real nightmare.

You don’t say if she continued to text your husband, but I guess the fact that he said he couldn’t help you anymore did the trick.

As for sunbathing naked in your own backyard, I don’t know what you can do about that, because it’s not illegal and it’s your private property.

I would buy sheer curtains for the window, so you don’t have to look at her, which has the dual purpose of showing her that your husband isn’t interested in looking at her either.

At this point it doesn’t seem like you need to say anything, but if she starts it up again with your husband, you can both just say that you are both too busy to help her and that she should try Task Rabbit for anything. this needs to be fixed in the house.

I highly doubt this behavior will persist once you set a firm limit and stick to it.

When she realizes she’s not getting a response from your husband, I suspect she’ll look elsewhere. Good luck.

Dear Jane,

I’ve been with my boyfriend for a few years now and for as long as I’ve known him, he has this toenail that is totally disgusting – it literally looks like it’s rotting.

He finds it funny that I’m so disgusted and says the doctor told him there was nothing he could do. But in recent months it has become even more disgusting – and now it’s painful for him too.

He says it doesn’t hurt at all, but I see him wince every time he puts on his shoes, and he can barely walk more than 10 minutes without being in pain and having to sit down.

Even if it didn’t hurt him, I need him to do something because it’s so disgusting, I don’t want to see his feet anymore, and I definitely don’t want them touching me in bed.

I urged him to go to the doctor and get it checked out, but he says it’s no use because he knows there’s nothing they can do.

I don’t want to make a big deal out of this, but I’m starting to think maybe he’s scared, and I don’t know how I can force him to see a doctor without embarrassing him?

From,

Something is brewing

Dear, something is brewing,

At the best of times, feet don’t really look great and rotten toenails are – forgive me – incredibly disgusting.

The fact that it also causes pain means he should seek medical attention immediately.

It doesn’t seem true to me that a doctor said there was nothing that could be done, especially because fungal toenail infections can spread and if bacteria gets in, antibiotics are needed.

He might also lose his toenail, which, frankly, may be a blessing given his appearance, but regardless, it needs to be addressed.

And it’s treatable, which means he may be lying to you about your doctor visit and he may have some fear. Whichever way you need to do it – make an appointment for yourself, bring him in and insist that the doctor or podiatrist examine his foot, or convince him to go himself due to all potential health problems, he should consult a doctor as soon as possible. later.

And then I bought him lots of socks.