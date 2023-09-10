Erdogan announces a major trade corridor linking Turkey with Iraq and Saudi Arabia

NNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a major trade corridor project (a global trade artery) linking Turkey with Saudi Arabia and the UAE via Iraq, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Erdogan said, quot;We are working with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, and Iraq to establish a large trade corridor (a global trade artery) that connects our countries, coming from those countries to Basra (southern Iraq), passing through Iraq to Turkey.quot;

He added, quot;We want to take quick and important steps in this file in the near future.quot;

