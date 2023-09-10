Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gemayel from Batroun: Countries willing to help Lebanon must work to lift the occupation

    By

    Sep 10, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Kataeb Party Chief, MP Sami Gemayel, stressed that quot;the dispute in Lebanon is not overnbsp;the name of the president of the republic, the formation of a government, or the approval of laws…Rather, there is an armed, funded party,nbsp;takingnbsp;orders from the outside, that wants to impose its will on the Lebanese.quot;

    He added, quot;Tonbsp;those who come to Lebanon with the logic ofnbsp;fixing matters between the Lebanese, we say that wenbsp;can solve the dispute between us as Lebanese by going to the House of Parliament and adhering to the democratic laws…quot;

    quot;Our problem is that we are hostages and under the occupation of a Lebanese tool,quot; Gemayel went on, considering that the countries wishing to help Lebanon must work to lift this occupation,nbsp;including the external forces that interfere in Lebanon#39;s affairs and provide funding and arms tonbsp;Lebanese parties. He stressed that quot;an end must be put to suchnbsp;intervention because it places the Lebanese before impossible options.quot;nbsp;

    quot;What we are witnessing today is, in the constitutional scientific concept, a coup implemented by Hezbollah on the Lebanese state to put its hand permanently on the country…quot; Gemayel asserted.

    He emphasized that amidst this prevailing situation, the Kataebnbsp;Party works with its partners to unify the opposition and create a balance in the country to stand in the face of this quot;coup attemptquot;nbsp;and caution againstnbsp;the serious reality in which the Lebanese are living.nbsp;

    Gemayel#39;s words came during anbsp;ceremony held by the party#39;s Batroun region branch to welcome new members.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Morocco earthquake: ‘It’s rare to have such large earthquakes in this area’

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE – Sharon Osbourne lays bare her TRUE feelings about her explosive exit from The Talk – two years after she was taken off air amid racism claims sparked by Meghan Markle debate

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Toronto: Ladj Ly returns to the outskirts of Paris to tackle injustice in ‘Les Indesirables’

    Sep 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Morocco earthquake: ‘It’s rare to have such large earthquakes in this area’

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE – Sharon Osbourne lays bare her TRUE feelings about her explosive exit from The Talk – two years after she was taken off air amid racism claims sparked by Meghan Markle debate

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Toronto: Ladj Ly returns to the outskirts of Paris to tackle injustice in ‘Les Indesirables’

    Sep 10, 2023
    News

    Georgia indicted Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election. Why hasn’t any other state?

    Sep 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy