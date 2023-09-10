Gemayel from Batroun: Countries willing to help Lebanon must work to lift the occupation

NNA – Lebanese Kataeb Party Chief, MP Sami Gemayel, stressed that quot;the dispute in Lebanon is not overnbsp;the name of the president of the republic, the formation of a government, or the approval of laws…Rather, there is an armed, funded party,nbsp;takingnbsp;orders from the outside, that wants to impose its will on the Lebanese.quot;

He added, quot;Tonbsp;those who come to Lebanon with the logic ofnbsp;fixing matters between the Lebanese, we say that wenbsp;can solve the dispute between us as Lebanese by going to the House of Parliament and adhering to the democratic laws…quot;

quot;Our problem is that we are hostages and under the occupation of a Lebanese tool,quot; Gemayel went on, considering that the countries wishing to help Lebanon must work to lift this occupation,nbsp;including the external forces that interfere in Lebanon#39;s affairs and provide funding and arms tonbsp;Lebanese parties. He stressed that quot;an end must be put to suchnbsp;intervention because it places the Lebanese before impossible options.quot;nbsp;

quot;What we are witnessing today is, in the constitutional scientific concept, a coup implemented by Hezbollah on the Lebanese state to put its hand permanently on the country…quot; Gemayel asserted.

He emphasized that amidst this prevailing situation, the Kataebnbsp;Party works with its partners to unify the opposition and create a balance in the country to stand in the face of this quot;coup attemptquot;nbsp;and caution againstnbsp;the serious reality in which the Lebanese are living.nbsp;

Gemayel#39;s words came during anbsp;ceremony held by the party#39;s Batroun region branch to welcome new members.

