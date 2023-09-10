Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    Prince William Has ‘No Plans’ to Talk About Prince Harry on New York Trip

    Prince William Has 'No Plans' to Talk About Prince Harry on New York Trip

    William preps for NYC—with no talk of Harry

    If there is one subject Prince William will not be talking about on his upcoming New York City trip, it will be Prince Harry. The Sunday Times reports that the main US networks have all bid for sit-downs with William, but “he has no plans to answer inevitable questions about their fractured relationship.”

