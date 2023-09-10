Frankie Bridge shows off her toned abs in a cropped white shirt and low-rise jeans as she finishes her final performance in 2:22 A Ghost Story

<!–

Frankie Bridge showed off her toned abs in a cropped white shirt on Saturday night as she left The Lyric Theater after her final performance in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The Loose Women panellist, 34, showed off her washboard abs and cut a stylish figure in low-rise jeans.

The Saturdays star showed off her incredibly slim physique in the trendy ensemble after her latest performance.

She seemed in good spirits as she left in her stylish post-theatre outfit after another brilliant performance.

Frankie, who took over from Sophia Bush after being forced to relinquish the role, has received widespread praise for her work in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

She added a few extra inches of height to her frame with a pair of black high heels as she stopped to pose for photos with fans.

Frankie’s glossy brunette locks were styled in loose waves and she had a full face of bronzed make-up.

Frankie will appear in 2:22 A Ghost Story alongside Jaime Winstone, who plays Jenny, from August until the end of the series on September 17.

The TV personality replaced One Tree Hill actress Sophia in the role after she was forced to cut her scheduled stint short following a hospital stay.

Sophia has been suffering from an illness since she became unwell in June and was flown to the US for medical treatment on the advice of doctors.

When Frankie joined the cast, she shared the news on her Instagram and posted the promotional photos saying, “I’ve loved 2:22 A Ghost Story since I first saw it, so landing the role of Lauren is a total dream come true. .

‘Never one to do things by halves, it’s an honor to make my West End debut in such a smart, exciting production and I couldn’t be happier to join the cast who have already given me the made me feel like I was part of the family.’

She added in an official statement: “Lauren is a joy to play with so many layers and emotions to explore. I can’t wait for you to meet her!’