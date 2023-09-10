Death toll from floods in Greece rises to 14 persons

Sun. Sep 10th, 2023

    NNA – The death toll from the floods that struck the region of Thessaly in central Greece has risen to 14 people, according to what firefighting teams reported on Sunday, with additional bodies continuing to be found, as indicated by AFP.

    Firefighters said in a statement that quot;a total of 4,250 people were rescued and transferred to safe places between the fifth of September and the morning of Sunday, the tenth of September.quot;

    According to civil defense teams, five people are still missing.
